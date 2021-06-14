Entertainment
Centerville Entertainment District’s Campaign to Help Business Showcases $ 50 Million Investments
The designation would help the city’s business development strategies that require an upscale bar with music, a craft brewery (and) unique restaurants by allowing more liquor licenses, the demand says.
The infrastructure work included represents millions of dollars of significant investment to keep this area functional, said Michael Norton-Smith, director of development for Centerville. And so we absolutely wanted to capitalize on that as part of the app.
Norton-Smith said the city was helping on demand. After speaking with state officials, the entertainment district is wanted under a series of population guidelines from the Ohio Department of Commerce, he added.
This option requires the municipality to have at least 20,000 residents and either an amusement park or $ 50 million or more to be invested in the development and construction of the district, according to state records.
The $ 50 million investment mark will include work on roads, water and sewer lines, and a fiber-optic network that crosses the region, Centerville officials said.
We wanted to grab this because it is a significant investment, Norton-Smith said. But we believe most of the $ 50 million will come from future upgrades.
The infrastructure work involved dates back to 2015 and private investments under the Uptown plan total $ 22.6 million, according to Centerville files.
We’re already surpassing our estimates in some ways, as we’ve seen private investors investing in buildings and buying things that hadn’t really been on our radar, Norton-Smith said.
One example, he said, is the recent announcement from Salar Restaurant and Lounge co-owner and executive chef Margot Blondets to expand from Daytons Oregon District and open a second location on West Franklin in Centerville.
Knowing that she wants to create a top-notch restaurant that will grab the attention of the region, that’s huge, Norton-Smith said. But again, that wasn’t necessarily in the plans when we sat down and sketched out what private investment would look like.
City Manager Wayne Davis called it the synergies that happen when you get public / private investment.
An entertainment district designation would allow more liquor licensing in the Uptown area to attract people to the nearly 100 businesses in and around the city center, officials said.
Fewer than five Uptown businesses have liquor licenses, Norton-Smith said. Approval of that designation could dramatically increase that number, with up to 15 new ones, according to state records.
The proposed area includes 150 addresses and aligns with plans for the Centervilles and Uptown Architectural Preservation District, according to city documents. The Uptown Plan is a multi-year project to improve access, parking, shopping, green spaces and entertainment in the historic city center.
Beckel, who owns Beckels Humidor and The Aficionado on West Franklin, said he applied for the Entertainment District to enhance that effort.
After reviewing the proposals for what’s to come for the upscale neighborhood, I think it only makes sense and is the next logical step, says Beckels’ letter of application.
The neighborhood will help us bring people back to our stores and streets, he added. This will put us back on the path to being able to come together for community and recreation in the most recognizable part of town. Let’s get through it so we can be the fun and vibrant community we all want to live and work in.
Centerville City Council is expected to accept the request tonight and hold a public hearing on the matter, city communications director Kate Bostdorff said.
Within the next 30 days, the board must announce the request twice before the hearing, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.
If the council approves the request, the state will make a decision on whether to approve additional liquor licenses for the district, according to state records.
DISTRICT INVESTMENT
The following is the estimated investment that Centerville calculated as part of an application for an entertainment district.
Past infrastructure $ 16.4 million
Downtown public works $ 10.46 million
Uptown private works $ 22.6 million
TOTAL $ 54.47 M
Source: City of Centerville.
