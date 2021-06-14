Aamir Khan to resume filming of Laal Singh Chaddha today: Bollywood News





The second wave of the coronavirus crippled most industries. While the television shows managed to shoot by relocating to Gujarat, Daman, Silvassa etc, the filmmakers preferred to wait for the situation to improve a little. Fortunately, Covid-19 cases have steadily declined, prompting the government of Maharashtra to go for a level-based unlock strategy. This means that the neighborhoods and cities with the fewest cases and the least positivity will be at level 1 and will be able to fully open. During this time, those in level 5 will have the most restrictions. Mumbai, the hub of the film industry, drops to level 3. According to the rules, filming can resume in the capital of Maharashtra, but it can only take place in a bubble. In addition, it should be finished by 5:00 p.m. Bollywood Hungamawas one of the first to report that filming can finally resume in Mumbai. The same report also mentioned that the rules being a bit strict, not all filmmakers would be ready to take the plunge. Last week the filming ofMaharaja, starring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid and produced by Yash Raj Films, took over. This week, Akshay Kumar is set to shoot for Aanand L RaisRaksha Bandhan. A few films were also shown on floors but the majority of them, as expected, decided to wait for the city to go to level 2 or level 1. And now it has emerged that Aamir Khan will also be following in his son’s footsteps. According to a source, Aamir will resume shooting his ambitious film,Laal Singh Chaddha, starting today, in Mumbai. It’s a small program and won’t last long. Aamir and director Advait Chandan decided to shoot because they realized that despite the limitations, they will be able to finish filming some parts. Every precaution has been taken and they run with minimal crew. Interestingly, Aamir Khan played live chess with chess magician Vishwanathan Anand yesterday. In this interaction, he confirmed that he would resume filming from today. He also added that since he was getting ready for the shoot, he didn’t have time to prepare for the chess session. Last week, Aamir Khan was seen in public with a new haircut. It immediately made everyone wonder if this new hairstyle was part of her look inLaal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan is also looking forward to filmingLaal Singh Chaddhain Ladakh. The superstar had visited union territory in the first week of May 2021 for reconnaissance. According to reports, a major war footage will be filmed over the hilly terrain of Ladakh. However, this timeline will take place later and a date will be set soon, the source said. Laal Singh ChaddhaAlso stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya and is slated for release in Christmas 2021. However, the second wave has again resulted in postponements of films scheduled for release. It remains to be seen whether Laal Singh Chaddha may hit theaters this year or if it drops to 2022. Read also:Aamir Khan sports a new haircut, is it for Laal Singh Chaddha? More pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

