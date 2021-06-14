Entertainment
This morning’s Dr Zoe Williams announces the birth of her first child
This morning, Dr Zoe Williams celebrated welcoming her first child to the world with an adorable Instagram post.
The 41-year-old doctor confirmed that she and her partner Stuart McKay have become proud parents, sharing the news with her followers.
She posted a sweet photo of the baby’s hand, writing: So thrilled to report that baby Williams-McKay has arrived and we are all safe and well and doing well.
The doctor also announced that she was taking a week off from social media to spend time with her new family member.
We’re taking a week away from social media to enjoy our newborn love bubble, but I promise to share all the details once I get back online next week, she said.
Zoe announced in January that she was expecting her first child.
She said at the time: There are two big ambitions that I have always had in life, one was to be a doctor and the other was to be a mother.
As a doctor none of this is new to me, but when you are the patient the experience is the same as anyone else. Getting my scan was just the most amazing thing. It’s so magical, the wonder of seeing this little life growing in you.
The doctor also revealed that she was considering using a sperm donor so that she could have a baby on her own, when she met Stuart at a bar in Portugal in September 2019.
She added: When I met Stuart, I was considering having a baby on my own. As Stuart and I got to know each other, it felt almost fallacious and wrong not to talk about this thing that, in the months leading up to this, had been a very large part of my life.
So on our third or fourth date, I told her that I needed to know what her intentions were if our relationship was working.
This Morning doctor previously said she felt apprehensive before giving birth, but also said she was looking forward to meeting her baby.
If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. .
For more stories like this, check out our entertainment page.
Follow Metro.co.uk Entertainment on Twitter and Facebook for the latest celebrity and entertainment updates. You can now also receive Metro.co.uk items straight to your device. Sign up here to receive our daily push alerts.
MORE: This Morning Doctor Zoe Williams Worried About Baby’s Arrival As She Has Seen Many Complicated Births
MORE: Stacey Solomon cradles growing baby in sweet new pics as she vows to share the journey of pregnancy
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]