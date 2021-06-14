This morning’s Dr Zoe Williams announces the birth of her first child

Dr Zoe welcomed a baby with partner Stuart McKay (Photo: Instagram / drzoewilliams)

This morning, Dr Zoe Williams celebrated welcoming her first child to the world with an adorable Instagram post.

The 41-year-old doctor confirmed that she and her partner Stuart McKay have become proud parents, sharing the news with her followers.

She posted a sweet photo of the baby’s hand, writing: So thrilled to report that baby Williams-McKay has arrived and we are all safe and well and doing well.

The doctor also announced that she was taking a week off from social media to spend time with her new family member.

We’re taking a week away from social media to enjoy our newborn love bubble, but I promise to share all the details once I get back online next week, she said.

Zoe announced in January that she was expecting her first child.

She said at the time: There are two big ambitions that I have always had in life, one was to be a doctor and the other was to be a mother.

As a doctor none of this is new to me, but when you are the patient the experience is the same as anyone else. Getting my scan was just the most amazing thing. It’s so magical, the wonder of seeing this little life growing in you.

The doctor also revealed that she was considering using a sperm donor so that she could have a baby on her own, when she met Stuart at a bar in Portugal in September 2019.

More: This morning



She added: When I met Stuart, I was considering having a baby on my own. As Stuart and I got to know each other, it felt almost fallacious and wrong not to talk about this thing that, in the months leading up to this, had been a very large part of my life.

So on our third or fourth date, I told her that I needed to know what her intentions were if our relationship was working.

This Morning doctor previously said she felt apprehensive before giving birth, but also said she was looking forward to meeting her baby.

