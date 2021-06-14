Fear the Walking Dead Season 6: a new beginning? (SUMMARY) | Entertainment

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 16, The Beginning.]
With nuclear bombs in the sky, Morgan (Lennie james) and the rest of his party are forced to reckon with the high probability that the rest of their lives will now be measured in minutes, rather than months or years. This leads to some startling revelations, the reappearance of CRM, and another cliffhanger ending involving the fates of two main characters. Here is how it goes.
Sarah, Luciana, Daniel, Wes, Rabbi Kessner and Charlie
The aforementioned group piled into Als (Maggie Grace) ‘s chariot and began speeding towards a mysterious destination where Sherrys Group member Rollie (Cory Hart) (Christine Evangelista) said they would be safe. Oh, and Riley (Nick Stahl) is also with them in captivity. Daniel (Ruben’s Blades) claims to have heard a voice he recognized on the radio telling him the coordinates of a place where they would be safe, but given his recent memory problems, the group wondered if this was real and not, the voice is not Madison (Kim Dickens).
But wait! A plot twist comes in the form of Daniel finding out that Rollie was deliberately leading them astray; he was part of The End is the Beginning gang, and he was really leading them all to get a better view of the end. Ouch. Daniel kills Rollie then Charlie (Alexa nisenson) shoot Riley, so that’s it. They head to Daniels’ coordinates to find that in the end, he was right, the coordinates are where a CRM helicopter lands and he picks them up before the explosion. The voice he heard was Al (Maggie Grace). Excellent time!
Dwight and Sherry
The lovebirds travel to a cabin in the woods where they plan to share a beer and pretzels and be together until the end. Sherry has tears in her eyes as they open bottles and says she shouldn’t have wasted the time they had. Dwight (Austin Amelio) tells him not to feel bad about it, then a couple and their child come out of the house, arms raised, threatening Dwight and Sherry. They think they are part of The End is the Beginning, and apparently one of the believers has stolen their cellar for his own survival.
This is wrong with Dwight and Sherry, who go for one last act of heroism before the end. They drag the guy out of the basement and shoot him in the legs, giving him a front row seat until the end that his people have created. They then earn an invitation from the family to stay with them, and so they overcome the explosions in the makeshift bunker.
Strand
Probably the most interesting storyline of the episode is that of Victor Strand (Colman Domingue), who heads to town after betraying Morgan and leaving him for dead in the submarine. He makes his way through the dead and into a building where he finds a man named Howard (Omid Abtahi), a former historian who has amassed a beautifully large collection of artifacts from all over Texas. They bond pretty quickly, and Strand shares what he’s thinking: he’s talking about what happened on the sub. Except instead of being honest about what he did, he tells Howard he’s Morgan Jones and poses as a noble leader rather than a survivalist at all costs.
The explosion goes off and he and Howard are unharmed. Strand laughs, incredulous that his heart is still beating. He then launches into a semi-villainous talk about being a survivor, a chess cheater, and that he needs to do something right because he’s still around. He proclaims to Howard it’s a new day, and it really looks like they might be setting him up to become the main antagonist next season.
Dakota, June, JD and Teddy
Dangerous teenager Dakota (Zoe Colletti) and serial killer Teddy (John Glover) are all set to watch the end, but snipers June (Jenna elfman) and John Dorie, Sr. (Keith Carradine) introduce themselves. They both want to tell Dakota that they forgive her (why ?!) for killing their beloved John (Garret Dillahunt), and they ask her to come with them and join them in a bunker (WHY? !). She looks torn, but Teddy isn’t. He says she has to stay out to stay who she is because others won’t accept her and if she continues Shell has to be a different person. But there is a twist in that bunker they found, it’s Teddys, and he plans to go into hiding for survival rather than adhere to the message he preached.
Dakota refuses to go with JD and June, so they enter the bunker without her; then, feeling betrayed, she shoots Teddy and kills him, then gets caught in the explosion. In a flash, she’s dead and gone, her charred remains float where the shed once stood.
Grace and Morgan
These two stay at the sub while everyone else runs away, and they’re both ready to die. They finally say the big L-word love and both admit they should have said it sooner. Morgan rests his forehead against hers, he holds a gun in the air so that the bullet kills them both when the trigger is pulled, they close their eyes and they hear a baby cry.
To understand this, we have to go back to the beginning of the episode. You might not remember the start of Season 6 at this point, which is completely understandable. But the man who saved Morgan at the department store had a wife named Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) and she and her baby stayed with the group the entire time. Sadly, Rachel, while trying to change a tire on her car, broke her leg and was unable to get to the safety of her child. Luckily, Emiles’ hunting dog arrived, so she got attached with her baby to the dog, begged him to find someone, killed herself so the pain wouldn’t keep them from moving, and was thus transformed into a walker.
So Grace and Morgan find walker Rachel and send her, but they recover the child unharmed. Looks like a gift from Athena, Morgan tells Grace (Karen david), who seems stunned and incredulous. They take the baby and hide from the first explosion, but they get caught by the second, and it’s not entirely clear if they make it.
Other observations
- Others might disagree, but I felt it was the weakest episode of the season. The emphasis on helping people and forgiveness made me think of seasons 4 through 5, which wasn’t this show at its best. That, added to the improbability of the dog bringing a baby to Morgan and Grace, who just heard the baby cry and June and JD go out of their way to forgive Dakota at the last second when they know it’s a sociopath that I know the TWD-The verse sometimes demands the suspension of disbelief, but this episode was pushing it.
- The dialogue just wasn’t that episode either. The admission of Morgan and Graces’ feelings was sweet, but real people just don’t talk like that. Strands’ speech was also exaggerated (although Colman Domingo made it all work). Oh, and the title cards throughout the episode felt a little cheesy.
- Without counting Alicia (Alycia Debnam Carey) in this episode was an odd choice. We saw the explosion from where it is, but we did not see it. Not even a preview. Well, I hope she doesn’t turn to cannibalism and start a fight in her bunker during the inevitable time jump between seasons (yes, that’s a The 100 reference).
- I will be curious to see if Fear is seriously exploring CRM next season, or if leaving an entire group in a helicopter was really an excuse to write off a bunch of characters without killing them. Or maybe they all go to World beyond? Hard to say.
- Rating: 2/5. After a season of solid episodes, FearThe finale relied too much on convenience and played it too safe with a large number of characters. Having said that, he also put together some interesting stories for Season 7, it’s worth returning for Villain-Strand alone.
Fear the living dead, Returns 2022, AMC