Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are totally in love with each other. Lovebirds often set goals as a couple and are popular with fans. Recently, Nick shared an endearing frame on Instagram, and the post set the internet on fire.

Nick Jonas misses Priyanka Chopra, shares PDA-filled photo

Today Nick took to his Instagram and said he misses Priyanka Chopra as she shoots in London for Citadel. Priyanka is seen wearing a gray and white saree, while her husband wears a white long-sleeved t-shirt.

Nick left a heartwarming note that read, Elle. That’s it. This is the post. Missing my and ended it with a red heart emoticon.

Professionally, Nick Jonas had announced the next Jonas Brothers Remember This Tour tour. Priyanka Chopra is currently filming the Russo Brothers production Citadel for Amazon Prime Video with Richard Madden. She will also play in Text for you and The matrix 4.

