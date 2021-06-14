Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit amazed her fans with all-black Wild West-style photos with her family from the archives. Recently, the actress shared photos from the set with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, and their sons Arin and Ryan.
On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a precious family photo with a touch of all-black, Wild West-style outfits on Instagram. Dr Shriram Nene, Arin and Ryan wore cowboy hats in the frame and posed with guns. Meanwhile, Madhuri gave a stunning look with fishnet stockings and boots and highlighted her look with a feather hat. She posed with a folding hand fan. Along with the incredible article, Madhuri wrote, The Wild Wild West #DressUp #SundayFunday.
Professionally, Madhuri Dixit is seen as a judge on the Dance Deewane 3 reality show and is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix series Anamika.
