Actors with their kids on TV and their real kids





Apparently the actors also have real families. Have you ever watched a great movie or TV show and wondered who an actor’s real family is? NBA / Via gph.is

I definitely did, so I decided to dig in and see what some famous TV parents’ kids look like in real life. Here is what I found! 1. Meryl Streep, who played Sophie’s mother Donna Sheridan in Mom Mia!, has four adult children in real life. Universal Pictures, Pool / Getty Images / Via Youtube

Streep has two daughters who are actresses, a daughter who is a model and a son who is a musician. Streep shares their children with her longtime husband, Don Gummer. 2. Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Tess Coleman, Anna’s mother in Horrible friday, has two children. Disney, George Pimentel / Getty Images, Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images

Curtis has a 34-year-old daughter, Annie, and a 25-year-old son, Thomas, with her husband Christopher Guest. 3. Eddie Murphy, who played Charlie Hinton, Ben’s father in Daddy Daycare, actually has 10 children. Columbia Pictures, David Livingston / Getty Images / Via Youtube

In real life, Murphy has six daughters and four sons. Some follow in her footsteps and enter the film industry, a couple pursue modeling careers, and the rest keep a relatively low profile. 4. Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews, Archie’s father in Riverdale, had a son and a daughter. CW Network via Netflix, @lemonperry / Via instagram.com

The end Luc Perry had two children, Sophie and Jack. Sophie has done a lot of volunteering in Malawi over the years, while Jack is a professional wrestler whose ring name is Jungle Boy. 5. Kelly Rutherford, who played Lily van der Woodsen, Serena’s mother in Gossip Girl, has an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy. The CW Network, Sonia Moskowitz / WireImage / Via Youtube

Although Rutherford is not much of an Upper East Side gala socialite, nor the mother of Serena van der Woodsen, she has two children with fanciful names: Herms and Helena. 6. Adam Sandler, who played Lenny, the father of the Feder children in The adults, has two daughters. Columbia Pictures, James Devaney / Getty Images / Via Youtube

Sandler’s children Sadie and Sunny appeared in several productions, notably in their father’s films and in other animated films. 7. Julie Bowen, who played Claire, the mom of the Dunphy children in Modern family, has three children as in the series. ABC Network, @itsjuliebowen / Via instagram.com

Bowen has three boys, including a pair of twins, whom she was pregnant with when she started filming Modern family. 8. Anthony Anderson, who plays Andre, the father of the Johnson children in Blackish, has two children. ABC Network, Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Anderson’s son, Nathan, pursues an acting career while his daughter, Kyra, is a doula from birth. Anthony emphasized the importance of financial planning for his children throughout their childhood and recently cut them financially to teach them to be independent. 9. Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca, the mother of the Pearson triplet in It’s us, gave birth to her first child this year. NBC, @mandymooremm / Via instagram.com

Moore, who has three grown children on the show, is at the start of her real-life motherhood journey. She just gave birth to her son, August, in February. ten. Julie Walters, who played Molly, the mother of the Weasley children in Harry potter, has a child. Warner Brothers, Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images / Via Youtube

The fictional mother of five wild wizards, a a girl, Maisie Mae, in real life. 11. George Lopez, who played the father in the sitcom Georges lopez, have a girl. 12. Kim Rhodes, who played Carey, the mother of the Martin twins in Zack and Cody’s sequel life, has a child. Disney, @ kimrhodes4reals / Instagram / Via instagram.com

Growing up, Rhodes was one of my favorite TV moms to watch. While she had her hands full onscreen with Zack and Cody, she had and raised her offscreen daughter Tabitha. 13. Sherri Saum, who plays Lena, one of the mothers of the Adams-Foster children in The Foster, has two children. ABC Family, Randy Shropshire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

On television, Saum is the mother of five children whom she adopts in foster care. In real life, Saum is the mother of twins, which she has with her husband, Kamar de los Reyes. 14. Liam Neeson, who played Bryan Mills, Kim’s dad in Taken, has two sons. 20th Century Fox, Tm / GC Images / Getty Images / Via Youtube

Neeson had their children, Michel and Daniel, with the late actress Natasha Richardson, wife of Neeson for 15 years. They are big sports fans and often attend games with their father. 15. Will Ferrell, who played Brad Whitaker, the stepfather of daddy’s house, has three teenagers in real life. Paramount Pictures, Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images / Via Youtube

16. Joan Cusack, who played Joan Carlyle, Casey’s mother in Ice princess, has two sons in their twenties. Disney, Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Cusack, known for her role as a mother who encourages her daughter’s academic progress by Ice princess, possesses two children of hers, Dylan and Miles. TV and Movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments delivered to your inbox.







