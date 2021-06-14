Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara bitten on the face by dog ​​just before red carpet





Actress Clara McGregor revealed she was bitten by a dog less than an hour before stepping onto the red carpet for Birthday cake. Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor’s daughter told her 54,800 Instagram followers how she was in the emergency room just 30 minutes before posing for photos. McGregor shared a photo from the premiere in which she sported bright red bite marks on her nose and cheek. “When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 minutes before the red carpet,” she wrote. “Thanks @themobmuseum for hosting us, @thebirthdaycakemovie hits theaters and VOD on June 18th! @Pgdm @ swindled717 @sienaoberman congratulations !! thanks @fendi for the costume.” McGregor also posted a photo of her hospital bed as she grimaced as she turned the camera off. The 25-year-old was inundated with supporting comments, many praising her ‘red carpet winner’ look. Shameless Actor Jeremy White wrote, “Sounds tough.” “The best red carpet look ever,” director Eli Morgan Gesner said. Blackish Star Liz Jenkins added, “Oh nooo! It’s always so awesome. But I’m so sorry that happened.” Actor Mason Alexander Park gushed out of his wounds, writing, “This is so bad **.” McGregor is a co-producer of the upcoming film, which stars her father. Birthday cake follows the story of Gio (Shiloh Fernandez) as he tries to uncover the mystery surrounding his father’s death 10 years after it happened. The star-studded cast also includes Top Gun star Val Kilmer, The Sopranos actress Lorraine Bracco and Prison Break actor William Fichtner. Clara is the daughter of Ewan and Eve Mavrakis, who shared a 22-year marriage before separating in 2018. The couple met in the 1990s while filming an episode of a British series Kavanagh QC, on which Mavrakis was listed as assistant art director. Their romance quickly took off, and the couple married six months later in 1995. They welcomed the arrival of their eldest daughter, Clara, soon after. They also share children Esther, 19, Anouk, 10, and Jamyan, 20. Ewan made headlines after thanking his new partner and Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead and ex-wife Mavrakis while accepting a Golden Globe in 2018. At the time, he landed Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Film Gong for TV. “I want to take a moment to thank Eve, who has always been by my side for 22 years and my four children. I love you,” he said. He then thanked a list of his cast members before addressing Winstead’s pivotal role in the series by saying “there would be no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead”.

