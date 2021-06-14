NY COVID by: Monday June 14, 2021





NEW YORK Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, as well as information from local authorities. No more vaccines, no more fans at Citi Field The Mets significantly increased the capacity of Citi Field to nearly 34,000 seats, or nearly 80% of full capacity. About 90% of the seats available in Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres are reserved for fully vaccinated fans. New York is on the verge of removing pandemic restrictions. Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all remaining restrictions would be lifted once 70% of all adult New Yorkers receive their first dose. Pop-up vaccination sites in municipal libraries The New York Public Library has partnered with New York City to host mobile vaccination pop-ups. Check out the full list of locations and dates below. Bronx : Bronx Library Center: June 9 to 12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Allerton Library: June 16 to 18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Francis Martin Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Soundview Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Edenwald Library: June 30-July 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manhattan: Harlem Library: June 9-12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Seward Park Library: June 16 to 18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staten Island: Stapleton Library: June 9 to 12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Dorp library: June 16 to 18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. George Library: June 23 to 26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Guide to the NYS mask in schools Students will still be required to mask themselves in New York City schools after the New York State Department of Education reversed comments from the NYS Department of Health regarding the new mask wearing guidelines. NY unveils top 10 university scholarship winners Ten lucky New York City students received full college scholarships on Wednesday just for getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Free vaccines New York, New Jersey, and several businesses across the country are offering incentives to those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks, and a scratch ticket where people have a chance to win $ 5 million. Latest official figures As of Sunday, there were 2,091,959 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,864 deaths, according to state data. COVID-19 timeline: How the novel coronavirus spread Tips to protect yourself and others in the event of a coronavirus outbreak The New York State coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also published here



