Samuel Johnson returns to cinema after five years

Samuel Johnson broke into most Australian lives as the adorable scammer Evan on Secret Life of Us 20 years ago.

The hit series Channel 10 made him a star and he was a mainstay of television for 15 years after that, until his AACTA award-winning performance as Molly Meldrum in a TV movie. Molly in 2016.

Busy with the cancer charity he founded with his late sister Connie Johnson, he hadn’t appeared in an acting role for five years, until a new Australian drama Eden, a mystery set in a bohemian coastal community with a dark underbelly.

“To be honest, I wasn’t sure if I could play again someday,” Johnson said on EdenThe filming of Cooper’s Shoot, just outside Byron Bay, in September of last year. “I really didn’t want to come back. But something magical has been floating around, and you have to be open to the right things.

“The director’s first question [John Curran] asked me when we spoke was ‘What are you doing here, I thought you were done?’. And I had to explain how to get out of it.

Johnson was a few episodes in production on Eden, like Ezra Katz, a stranded police detective who returned to his hometown after a publicly humiliating episode of drunkenness made him viral famous.

In Eden, Johnson’s character is weary of the world, but the real person is invigorated and almost manically energetic.

He brought the Love Your Sister branded hand sanitizer to distribute, sharing the story of how the charity pivoted during the lockdown to sell sanitizers and sex toys – “we had to focus on what people need, and sex toys are selling like hot cakes ”- when the organization was forced off the road because of Covid.

Johnson’s work with Love Your Sister, which has included a record breaking unicycle ride, 250 school tours, and several books such as Heroes next door, refrained from acting.

But before he returned to the screen in a dramatic role, it was his stint in 2019 on Dancing with the stars which brought it back to life after Connie’s death in 2017.

“Dancing with the stars came a year or two after his death, because I had grieved so much before, ”he said. “I was ready to move on, but I didn’t really get permission to live until I put on the dancing shoes.

“That’s when I had to walk the plank again and go so far beyond anything I knew to start living again.”

Johnson said working on Dancing with the stars was by the beach and because he is “a bit superstitious”, EdenThe location close to the water also gave the impression that this work would also be “magical”.

Johnson has often dropped “magic” into the conversation, a special sauce that gives his projects that extra oomph to get him involved.

“I don’t work on things that don’t leave me captivated,” Johnson explained. “I haven’t played for a long time because I didn’t have a script that moved me.

“There are very few scripts that come to you that you tear up, everything else is put on hold because you have to read what’s going on. So, I was very excited. I knew as soon as I couldn’t stop reading it, that it was a project I had to try to participate in.

It wasn’t a big deal either. Johnson said that every role on Eden has been “hotly contested”.

“It was both exciting and terrifying because I was invested in it, and it would have crushed me if I hadn’t been hired.

“One of the rules of acting is that you never end up on the ones you want, it’s kind of like acting folklore, the roles you dream of invariably pass and go to an actor. of the highest level.

“Even when you talk to people like Joel Edgerton or Guy Pearce, they talk about losing the ones they want to other actors who are above them and it never stops no matter what. point you manage to climb to the top.

“So I didn’t expect to be here. I didn’t expect to land the role at all. It was a huge surprise for me.

Johnson said he liked Eden‘s script because it was an original concept and because it “doesn’t read like Australian”.

At a time when the focus is on telling Australian stories due to the influx of international streaming brands, Johnson called his statement to mean that EdenThe script didn’t read like a typical Australian drama.

“Australia does TV in a special way,” he explained. “I think we have some of the best artisans and filmmakers in the world. And now we have streaming, and we’re not commercially limited.

“It’s time we put these business constraints behind us. The autonomy given to filmmakers on a streaming program compared to traditional television shooting is poles apart. There is more creative freedom.

“It’s exciting as a performer because I’ve been stuck in commercial television for two decades. I am a bit worn out.

As an example, Johnson said when he did Molly, it only took an average of 1.6 takes per shot, limited as it was by the demand to go through so many scenes in a day. While he made sure that the Eden, he was going to be able to ask for a second or a third take.

“They give us time to do it well, to have space to play. If I have to do it, I want it to be the best I can, you know? It’s this internal struggle between budget and creativity.

“This is a time of great excitement and growth. I want to be part of the new wave of storytelling.

