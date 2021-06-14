Christchurch Hollywood massacre sparks anger in New Zealand





AUCKLAND, New Zealand A planned Hollywood film about the Christchurch Mosque massacre sparked a big backlash in New Zealand, with Muslims denouncing the directors’ decision to focus not on the pain and resilience of the community, but rather on the response of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. More than 60,000 people have signed a petition calling for the closure of the film. Ms Ardern released a statement distance yourself from the film, on which she said she had not been consulted. The mayor of Christchurch said film crews would not be welcome in his city, and a New Zealand producer dropped production on Monday. Some Muslims said the film, as proposed, would exploit their trauma and engage in white saviorism by making Ms. Ardern the central character. It’s really intensely hurtful, said Guled Mire, a Fulbright scholar at Cornell University and a member of the New Zealand Muslim community. He added that he and others had only heard about the film through social media. Grief is still very deep for many victims, their families and for the community as a whole.

The film, announced Thursday, is called They Are Us, taking its title from Ms Arderns’ comments on the Muslim community after the 2019 shootings at two mosques, in which more than 50 people died. It would star Australian actress Rose Byrne as the grieving Ms. Ardern. The director, the New Zealand screenwriter Andrew Niccol, told Deadline that the film addresses our common humanity, which is why I think it will speak to people all over the world. He added: This is an example of how we should react when there is an attack on our fellow human beings. While Ms Ardern has been praised around the world for her compassionate response to the massacre, Muslims in New Zealand have said films centered on her are part of a long Hollywood model of marginalizing minority populations. It was quite shocking to see that in 2021 we are still making those movies that you would probably see in the 1920s or 30s in Hollywood where the white saviors go to the desert, said Iranian writer Ghazaleh Golbakhsh. -New Zealand, academic. and filmmaker. All this refers to this kind of colonialist and orientalist fantasy.

Although reports in the US media suggested that the Muslim community had consulted about the film, several members said they did not know anyone who had been involved in the project.

The problem is, the film is about Jacinda Ardern, but that’s not her story to tell, said Adibah Khan, spokesperson for the New Zealand National Association of Islamic Youth, who organized the petition. This is the story of the victims and their community of victims, and the truth is that they were not consulted at all. Mohamed Mostafa, whose father was killed in the attacks, said he felt exploited by the film project. Someone trying to exploit my pain and agony and suffering and for what benefit? he said. He added that white saviorism was a false narrative. There are no saviors here because we have 51 casualties in history, he said. If we had a savior, we would have no casualties. Ms. Golbakhsh compared the proposed film to Green Book, the Oscar-winning film that was dismissed by critics as a fantasy of racial reconciliation. It’s kind of encouraging the idea that any non-white person is either too weak or not as interesting, and therefore kind of pushes them into the background, as a non-three-dimensional character, he said. she declared. A report of Annenberg Inclusion Initiative published last week found that Muslims, who make up almost a quarter of the world’s population, made up less than 2% of the speaking characters in the highest-grossing films made between 2017 and 2019. Almost 20% of Muslim characters who appeared were killed by the end of the film, often in a violent death.

I sincerely hope that this project will be canceled and that we will never hear from it again, Mostafa said. When we were ready to tell the story, we might do it someday. And that will be our story to tell.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos