Stacey Solomon transports son Rex, 2, to hospital after ‘nightmarish’ fall

Stacey Solomon rushed her son Rex to hospital after the two-year-old suffered a “nightmarish” fall at home.
The Loose Women star, who is pregnant with her fourth child, said her baby boy needed urgent medical attention after injuring his lip.
Rex fell in the garden of Pickle Cottage on Sunday and Stacey admitted that she first told him to get up.
“But we looked and realized it wasn’t an ‘up you get’ situation,” she told her Instagram followers.
“He hurt his lip so we took him to A&E and he did butterfly stitches.
“I’m going back today to do some proper stitches because it’s in a really uncomfortable place,” Stacey added.
The mother said Rex was “so good” and “didn’t make a sound” after getting hurt.
“Joe, on the other hand, didn’t like it,” she laughed.
The TV star said her fiancé Joe was so upset he had to leave the treatment room.
“I’m going to take care of Joe today more than Rex,” she joked.
Stacey, 31, blamed the incident for her absence from social media over the weekend as she focused on caring for her family rather than posting to the site.
The accident came just after Stacey spent a few nights away from her children on a relaxing spa break with her sister Jemma.
However, not everything turned out well as Stacey admitted that she and Jemma mistakenly went to the wrong spa that day. “It’s so beautiful here. Actually, we got the wrong spa. Only my sister could do it …
“But luckily they were so adorable and had a rollaway bed so we slept here and headed out around a good hour in the morning. I felt like Mary and Joseph looking for a hostel.”
Joining his sister in front of the camera, Jemma then rang the bell, “It’s not my fault they all look alike.”
After arriving at the right destination, Stacey gave her followers a glimpse of the huge luxury tent where they would sleep.
The place was decorated with swivel basket chairs, double beds, and plush toys.
Stacey and her lookalike sister even wore matching dresses from the Loose Women star’s In The Style collection for their sibling getaway.
Later, while taking a swim in the pool, Stacey also donned a blue swimsuit where she proudly showed off her blossoming baby bump.
Last week, she announced to fans that she and her partner Joe Swash are expecting another child together.
In a series of candid messages, Stacey bravely revealed that they had been trying for a long time and had even suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.
Stacey admitted that when they thought she was expecting again, they were too nervous for the news to be confirmed.
However, after attending a scan, they saw a healthy heartbeat and shared the good news with their children.
In addition to her son Rex, Stacey is also a mom to sons Leighton and Zach from previous relationships.
While Joe also has a son Harry with his ex-partner.
