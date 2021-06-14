Minissha Lamba on her divorce, her trip to Bollywood and her discovery of love

Minissha Lamba is a Hindi film actress who made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the movie ‘Yaahan’. She has also been part of popular films like Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Well Done Abba (2010) and Bheja Fry 2 (2011). In 2014, she participated in Bigg Boss 8 on Colors TV.

Here is an excerpt from the interview:

How did you start your acting career?

I used to model when I was in school and college. When I was young I did an advertisement for Cadbury which was produced by Shoojit Sircar. When we finished shooting the commercial, he told me about his first movie ‘Yahaan’. This is how I entered the film industry. It was by accident because I had no intention of becoming an actor. I used to model just for a side income. I never thought I would become a full-fledged Hindi film actress.

What were your plans then?

I wanted to be a war journalist. My parents were very scared when they heard about my plans. But when I was offered a movie, they were happy and relieved that at least I wasn’t going to a war zone.

Surviving in the Bollywood industry is nothing short of war. What kinds of battles have you fought in this industry?

I believe that life itself is a battle. Speaking of the industry, it is definitely a battleground. It is one of the most difficult jobs on the planet. It is a very precarious industry because you live from salary to salary. There is a lot of insecurity at work. You need to have a few successful movies or TV shows for your career to last. In addition, there is a lot of competition. New talent is joining the industry every day and are ready to work longer for slightly less pay. People easily lose their jobs here. It is therefore a financially precarious business.

Do you have a plan B for yourself?

I have a plan B in mind but haven’t implemented it yet. In the meantime, I have also launched my app. This is called the official Minissha app where I personally connect with my fans. It also has a video call feature. We didn’t have something like this when I was young. But technological developments have made it easier for us. I launched this app while in containment.

You participated in Bigg Boss a few years ago. Has it changed your life in any way?

I was in the Bigg Boss House for only 6 weeks and therefore nothing has changed for me. I never took a stand, which I was supposed to take. I was very shy and never really talked about how I felt. I used to let things go. That kind of attitude doesn’t work on a reality TV show. It would be unfair to say that Bigg Boss made a difference for me.

Have you followed the next seasons of Bigg Boss?

Yeah, I really enjoy watching the show. I know how difficult it is to survive there. I understand what the candidates are going through.

To watch: Naina Singh expresses her opinion on the Pearl V Puri case

Does the Film Industry Take Mental Health Seriously?

In this industry, taking care of mental health is very important. As we discussed earlier, this is nothing short of a battleground. You’re still the lovely person and the great actor, but you might not be offered a job for ten reasons. As I said, it is a financially precarious industry. You have to take mental health seriously because you are still competing here.

And now social media has added the pressure. People are always competing in terms of followers, reach, engagements, trends. So, now the pressure is not limited to work. Even when you are sitting at home, you have to create content for social media. So you are always on. There is no Off button now.

Do social networks have a negative impact on our mental health?

It can have both positive and negative effects. If you just think of it as an additional weapon to your armor, it has some positive effects. But if you continue to worry about likes and comments, then that’s a problem.

So use social media as a tool. Use it as one of the many things in life.

Many celebrities have fallen victim to online abuse and threats on social media after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many celebrities have taken a break from social media.

It was a terrible time. I used to be shocked while watching TV. It was as if someone was waving a magic wand and people believed there was only one truth. I was shocked at the reaction of people and how they came to a conclusion without investigation. People became a jury at that point.

Also check: Sushant Singh Rajput celebrates the first anniversary of her death, everything that has happened so far

How do you take care of your mental health?

I am naturally a very detached person. I don’t give much importance to what people say or think. I live by the value system where only people who are very important, their opinions matter. I think this attitude helps a lot to be happy.

You started doing commercial filming when you were four years old. How did you manage your studies and your work?

It was just a hobby for me at the time. Most of the filming took place on weekends. And just in case, if there was a shoot during the week, my mom used to ask my school teachers for time off, who were quite understanding. They knew I wasn’t going to relax at home. Everyone liked me at school when my ads were on TV.

What are your emotions when you look back on your journey?

I feel happy and consider myself lucky to have a career in this industry without knowing anyone here. Even Shoojit Sircar was an advertising professional and had no connection to the Bollywood industry. He was only concentrating on his work. Everything that I have accomplished, I have achieved through my hard work. There was no one to help or guide me. So keeping that genre, I feel like things went really well.

You recently spoke about your divorce. Talking about personal matters in a public forum is not easy. When and how did you decide to share it with the world?

I don’t know when I decided. But the only reason I shared it with the world is that a lot of times people assume the woman would be broken and her life would fall apart after the breakup. So, I just want to say that people stay happy these days. Separation does not mean the end of life. People are often afraid to go their separate ways, thinking that there would be nothing left in their life. So, I wanted to break this stigma and help these people by using my positive experience of my divorce. People who are going through a similar experience only need words of encouragement to have hope for the future.

So, does that mean you’re in a happy space now?

Me and the other person are in a happy space. No one has been miserable and devastated by this. I don’t want the word “separation” or “divorce” to have a negative stigma. There was a relationship and now there isn’t. This does not mean that we are defined by it all our life. Relationships are only part of your life. They are not your complete identity.

Does the weather change for women when it comes to divorce?

Yes times are changing. I don’t want people to see me with pity. Everyone is moving forward. Life gives you more chances and happiness. It can come immediately for some, and it can come later for some people. So, I want to share this positive outlook and encourage people to make a new start in life.

How did your confinement go?

It has been fun. I spent time with someone very special and it was very enjoyable.