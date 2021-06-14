Mother grateful after officer finds son with special needs who fled to Hollywood Beach – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – A South Florida mother has expressed gratitude to the police officer who stepped into action to help locate a missing boy with special needs.
It was a peaceful Saturday in Hollywood Beach, but for Rain Euth, the surf and the sand came with some spooky moments.
Noah, Ruth’s son, has spent his life on the beach, but even regular visits can’t prevent a particular challenge.
Anyone who has a child with special needs like mine understands that running away is just one of the nuances that come with the territory, she said.
The wandering could have turned tragic quickly, but strangers intervened.
He has just started to run. Fortunately, however, we had a small group of women behind us who had special education teachers as a strong point, and they immediately jumped in too, said Ruth.
Hollywood Police Officer Steve Diefenbacher joined the search team.
I seen a bunch of frenzied women in that neighborhood, and they were screaming, and waving their hands, and seen that little boy running around the Broadwalk, he said.
Diefenbacher, a 22-year veteran of the department, said he caught up with the boy and cornered him, but that it would take a ride in his all-terrain vehicle to close the deal.
He didn’t move. He didn’t want to get out of that area, so I asked his mom if he could jump in the ATV with me, he said, and as soon as I asked him to do that he came right up. on me, we went for a walk, and I brought him back to his mother.
With her son safe and sound, Ruth shared her joy on social media.
Noah had an incident where he ran away and Officer Steve came to the rescue, Ruth was heard saying in a cellphone video.
7News cameras captured a special meeting between Diefenbacher and Noah on Sunday, this time in a police SUV.
The boy offered his own recap of the day.
Steve [said], Sit down. I sit down, the policeman speaks, he said.
Everyone involved is delighted that this story ends with a thumbs-up.
It was really good. His mum, you should see, she was so upset, she was crying, and it was good that we could finally bring him back, both very happy and smiling, said Diefenbacher.
It’s like it’s from the universe, like we’re blessed that day, Ruth said. Who knew that at that time, that day, it was going to happen, and that I would have such beautiful people around us?
Ruth, a single mother, said it takes a village to raise her son with special needs, and she is grateful that this village is there for her on Saturday.
