TKTK to open Un Certain Regard sidebar – The Hollywood Reporter





Onoda – 10,000 nights in the jungle by French director Arthur Harari will this year open the Un Certain Regard section, the main sidebar of the 2021 Cannes International Film Festival. “Shot in Japanese, this international co-production tells the story of soldier Hiroo Onoda who was sent to an island in the Philippines in 1944 to fight against the American offensive,” the festival specifies. As Japan surrenders, Onoda ignores him, trained to survive at all costs in the jungle, he continues his war. It will take 10,000 days to surrender, refusing to believe that World War II is over. The cast of Harari’s second feature film, his first in the Cannes selection, includes Endō Yūya, Tsuda Kanji, Matsuura Yūya, Chiba Tetsuya, Katō Shinsuke, Inowaki Kai and Ogata Issey. The film, written by Harari and Vincent Poymiro, “with the collaboration of Bernard Cendron”, will have its world premiere in Cannes on July 7, kicking off the 2021 section. It will be in French theaters on the 21st July via Le Pacte, which also manages international sales. Onoda joins 18 titles from young filmmakers and industry veterans who make up Un Certain Regard’s 2021 lineup. This year’s section features the latest releases from several favorite international artists, including Russian Aleksey German Jr. (Delo (house arrest)), Semih Kaplanoglu from Turkey (Hassan commitment), and the Israeli Eran Kolirin (Let there be the morning). New faces include Women cry by Bulgarians Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova, Nora by France’s Hafsia Herzi, Innocents by Norwegian Eskil Vogt, lamb by the Icelandic Valdimar Jóhannsson, Great freedom by Austrian Sebastian Meise, Civilian by the Belgian-Romanian director Teodora Ana Mihai, Playground by the Belgian Laura Wandel, and the Austrian production Moneyboys by Chinese CB Yi. You can view the full Un Certain Regard lineup here. The 74th Cannes International Film Festival takes place from July 6 to 17. This year’s festival has been pushed back from its original May dates due to safety concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos