He’s Back: Why Death in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Overrated | wonder

RRemember the infamous Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer in which ghostly Luke whispered those not-so-immortal words: Nobody’s ever really gone? This turned out to be a pretty big clue to the all-powerful disaster that JJ Abramss’s movie turned out to be, as the filmmaker took out the zombie Palpatine, revealed Snoke as a lab-grown puppet, and the trilogy project. Lucasfilms Death-Starred sequel in one shot.

Shouldn’t we be a little worried, then, that another Disney-owned studio, Marvel, has been following the same path for some time? This week saw the Disney + launch of Loki, in which the God of Mischief reappears despite Thanos’ death in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018. Of course, it’s not quite the same Loki, but rather a younger version that grabbed the Tesseract / space stone in 2012’s The Avengers (but only after the superhero set time traveled in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame to give him said opportunity).

Confuses? You will be. Without saying too much about the new series, the theft puts Loki Variant 6529 (or whatever its name) in trouble with Owen Wilsons Time Variance Authority, an organization tasked with ridding the multiverse of troublesome alternate timelines. More on that later, but first, take a look at other ways Marvel is now able to bring characters back from the dead.

Cheating Death … Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow. Photography: Marvel Studios / Disney / AP

There’s the prequel, like the upcoming Black Widow, in which Scarlett Johanssons Natasha Romanoff returns despite her own death in Infinity War, with Robert Downey Jrs Iron Man / Tony Stark, who perished in Endgame. There’s the blip, the Infinity War event in which 50% of the known universe was snatched from the finger by Thanos. When the Avengers managed to reverse that in Endgame, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and Black Panther all returned.

Wanda Maximoff then deployed a Fourth Method of Resurrection in WandaVision, in which she recreated Vision using her grief and torment and a heavy blow from wizarding superpowers (perhaps infused with Mind Stone). Meanwhile, the original vision was also brought back to life by SWORD, recolored to white, and sent to fight Maximoff’s illusory pink vision. So far, if you’ve counted a total of five Marvel Resurrection Methods, let me know in the comments if you’ve spotted any and the studio probably won’t stop there.

Indeed, Loki and, to a greater extent, the next Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, are clearly going to be establishing alternate timelines and universes as a key part of the MCU, if they weren’t already. . This means that all bets are off with future resurrection methods.

All bets are off … Paul Bettany on WandaVision. Photography: Marvel Studios

So when Robert Downey Jr or Chris Evans talks about their time as a superhero in the past tense, we should probably take it with a big pinch of salt. There may not be any immediate reason to bring back the duo, or any other deceased / elderly Marvel heroes, but that doesn’t mean the studio hasn’t given themselves countless resurrection paths if they do. wanted. at any time.

All of this means that when Johansson, like she did this week, talks about being open to a potential Marvel comeback after Black Widow, we shouldn’t write it down as just a pre-release platitude. No one in the MCU is ever really gone for good and the studio hasn’t even done so. zombie superheroes again, not to mention Heimdall get out of the shower or maybe Evans returning as his own twin super-brother.

If you have a favorite superhero that was apparently written in the third episode of Phase Two, don’t panic. Chances are they’ll be back, perhaps in a slightly different costume or pretending they’re from Earth 1610.

Doesn’t that spoil the magnificent pathos of all these death scenes, like football fans cheering for a wonderful goal, only to see it scored by the video assistant referee for offside? Perhaps. But imagine the tears that will flow when Tony meets a brand new heroic disappearance in the penultimate episode of Phase 13!

Then again, this could be a trick that even time travel, magical powers, and twisty alternate realities can’t land with quite the same weight the second, third, or fourth time.