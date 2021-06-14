Shaheer Sheikh, wife Ruchikaa expecting her first child? The actor reacts

Shaheer Sheikh is currently in Siliguri filming Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The actor is far from home and his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor, is absent. In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, Shaheer Sheikh said he wanted to return to Mumbai as soon as possible as he felt he needed to be with his wife right now.

There are reports that Shaheer and Ruchikaa are expecting their first child together. Asked about it, Shaheer said, “I don’t want to say anything about it at the moment.” However, he gave a hint when talking about his return to Mumbai. He said, “I want to be back in Mumbai as soon as possible. Traveling and filming outdoors is fun, but at the same time I want to go home to Mumbai. I should be with my wife at the moment … very important. So I want to go to Mumbai as soon as possible. “

Speaking about the filming of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 in Siliguri, Shaheer said, “I am in Siliguri right now and the weather is nice here. We are far from the city and are shooting in the fresh air. We have built a bio-bubble we’re shooting in. It’s a nice change to shoot in another city. “

Shaheer shared his experience working with Hina Khan in the new Baarish Ban Jaana music video. “I am very surprised and happy that so many people liked our music video. The song is very good and the video was also well done. I would like to thank Hina for the chemistry between me and Hina in the video. She made me feeling very comfortable and we bonded well during the shoot, ”added Shaheer.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor tied the knot in November last year.

ALSO READ I Shaheer Sheikh marries Ruchikaa, says he becomes himself with her