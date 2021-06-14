Entertainment
4 fathers who struggled to make their sons successful Bollywood actors
There are many well-known father-son duos in Bollywood such as Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor, Sunil Dutt-Sanjay Dutt, and many more. However, there are fathers whose struggle to make their son a Bollywood actor is not known.
Many fathers are not Bollywood stars themselves but have gone to great lengths to make their sons Bollywood stars. So here is a list of actors whose fathers played a pivotal role in turning them into Bollywood stars-
Ayushmann Khurranas Papa P Khurana
Ayushmann Khurrana is an underdog in Bollywood and has succeeded in the industry through hard work. He knew how to win the hearts of his audience and he fought for a long time. However, it was not only him who struggled and made him what he is today.
In an article, he explained how his father had helped him along the trip. He said: From a little trusting child, you transformed me into a person of the people. Your enthusiasm makes me more enthusiastic about life. Thanks dad for everything.
Pankaj Tripathis Papa Pandit Benaras Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi is one of Bollywood’s versatile actors and has been in the industry for a long time now, but only rose to fame a few years ago. He brings a lot of advantage to his roles, but what we don’t know is what role his father played in making him an actor.
Pankaj Tripathis’ father always wanted him to be a doctor, but now he is happy because his son has become a successful actor.
Kartik Aaryans Papa Manish Tiwari
Kartik Aaryan has accomplished a lot in a short period of time in Bollywood. From giving back-to-back hits to getting big budget movies, it has captured the hearts of audiences. Now that he’s been successful in Bollywood, it shows on his father’s face how proud he is of his son’s success.
Manoj Bajpayees Papa Radhakant Bajpai
My dad gr8! Talking about the sheep he cooks very well. pic.twitter.com/vKBCoBTU
manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 5, 2012
Manoj Bajpayee is one of the best players in our industry and he was recently praised for his performance in Family man 2. However, it has had its fair share of struggles in the industry. There is a lot of unsaid that his father did for him.
