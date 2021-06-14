Michael Pena will play in Secret Headquarters | Entertainment





Michael Pena will perform in ‘Secret Headquarters’. The 45-year-old actor is set to star with Owen Wilson in the family action film directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. Michael and Owen will be joined in the film by Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada, Keith L. Williams, Abby James Witherspoon and Kezii Curtis. The plot follows a child who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his house and must protect him with his friends when he is attacked by villains. It is not yet clear who will play Pena. Joost and Schulman are working with Josh Koenigsberg on the current version of the script. The original script was written by Christopher Yost who had been the only previous writer on the project. Jerry Bruckheimer produces with Chad Oman for his Bruckheimer Films banner. Orlee-Rose Strauss is the executive producer of the film, which is scheduled for release in August 2022. Michael’s previous movie credits include “Crash,” “American Hustle,” and “Ant-Man.” Earlier this year, he joined the cast of Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi film “Moonfall” after Stanley Tucci abandoned the project due to the coronavirus pandemic. Michael will play the role previously held by Stanley as wealthy car dealer Tom Lopez. He is married to the ex-wife of Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), the tender and fierce Brenda (Carolina Bartczak). Halle Berry, Charlie Plummer and Donald Sutherland also star in the film.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos