Bollywood insiders one year after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) A year after the death of Sushant Singh Rajputs ripped off Bollywood’s tinsel veneer to reveal an industry torn by schisms, what has changed? Not much, say industry insiders. The powerful Hindi film industry, populated by the rich and famous and also those who are desperately seeking a foothold on the showbiz ladder, continues to operate on mantras of favoritism and camps, they maintain.

The industry was and still is a fiercely guarded space, reluctant to let in foreigners and a place of fierce competition for new talent, said those who depend on Bollywood for a living, with some speaking and several asking for anonymity .

On June 14 of last year, Rajput, the quintessential outsider who found fame with films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, was found hanged in Bandra’s house. The 34-year-old’s death shed light on mental health issues, but also cast a cloud over the entire glamor industry with issues such as nepotism, insider-outsider and bullying that have taken hold of the glamor industry. sparked intense debate.

“I’m not sure there are too many changes that have happened. There are groups, gangs that exist. You can call it favoritism, nepotism, or whatever you like, producer Pritish Nandy told PTI. A year after the death of Patna-born Rajput, one of the few who made the successful transition from television to the big screen, the nepotism debate gained momentum again after Kartik Aaryan was released from Karan. Johars Dostana 2, followed by reports that the actor was also no longer a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming production, Freddie.

Reports have also appeared online that Aaryan has been removed from Aanand L Rais’ production, but there has been no confirmation.

Although the Gwalior-born actor, also a “foreigner”, has yet to respond to the speculation, director Anubhav Sinha recently said the campaign against Aaryan seemed “concerted and unfair”.

There is a need for a mental health expert on film sets, said Garima Wahal, one of the writers for the 2017 Rajputs film Raabta.

Hopefully one day we will see this happen and we will have to thank Sushant for it, who was a fragile and intelligent mind. It shouldn’t have happened to him, she said.

Nandy, producer of the international Emmy-nominated show “Four More Shots Please!” Said the actor’s death was highly politicized and never received the real attention it deserved.

“Sushant’s death, as unhappy as it may have been, is one more example of a talented young man seeking his space in the sun,” he said.

Calling attention to a wave of character artist and TV star suicides over the past few months, Nandy asked: “How many TV stars have suffered from Covid and die because they are unemployed? and are in deep distress. There are no safeguards. It’s dangerous. Some of the biggest producers have died penniless … Staying in the limelight and surviving is as difficult as being in the limelight. ‘ As speculation swirled and terms such as junkies and scum were used to describe Bollywood in a deadly debate unfolding on social media and elsewhere, various agencies were asked to investigate the death of Rajputs. These include the Mumbai Police, the Law Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The raging hydra-headed controversy over Rajput’s death has also resulted in big bosses such as Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan. Mainstream stars Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been questioned by NCB in a drug case related to the late actor.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput’s former girlfriend, has been accused of encouraging his suicide and embezzling his funds by his family. Passed to the media wringer, she was declared responsible for her death by several news channels. She and her brother Showik Chakraborty are currently on bail.

The investigation into Rajput’s death continues.

Wahal and her colleague Siddharth Singh, who co-wrote “Raabta” with her, said people in the industry continue to play games and shoot each other. “We were hoping that after Sushant left people would be better, but we were surprised to see no change in a lot of people,” said Wahal.

Even though Rajput’s death sparked intense soul-searching into how Bollywood works, it hasn’t led to any constructive change, Singh added.

“It’s a tough industry to work in. There is patronage and there are camps,” he said.

A prominent publicist, requesting anonymity, said nepotism and the culture of “righting people” is the harsh reality of Bollywood.

“The star children benefit from an easy route in terms of access. However, there are star children, who are not there because they have no talent, ”the publicist told PTI.

There is, however, a thin silver lining.

“The good part is that we still have foreigners who have become insiders purely on the basis of their talent,” the publicist added.

Rajput’s death came “as a brutal shock” to actor Gulshan Devaiah and made him realize that the entertainment industry does not necessarily operate on the basis of merit.

“It made me look inside and try to decide what I’m cool with and what I’m not in terms of all the fuss,” Devaiah told PTI.

“I keep telling myself that in the arts, merit cannot exist because it is a very subjective and personal opinion. We think we deserve more and better, ”said Devaiah, who has been seen in“ Shaitan ”and“ Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota ”.

According to Sahil Vaid, Rajput’s co-star in his swan song Dil Bechara, the discussion of the alleged wrongs to the late actor is too small, too late.

“After his disappearance, a whole range of things happened that I don’t understand. They was trying to sully his heritage by saying that he was this, he was that. But what is it for now? He is not there to defend himself. Why didn’t you say anything when he was there? It’s pretty unfair, ”an anguished Vaid told PTI.

Social media expert Rohit Kerkar, managing director of marketing agency Digital Strings, said the issue of mental health must be a priority, and Rajput’s case, however brief, has drawn attention. watch out for it.

“Mental health is a very big problem and a lot of people ignore it. There were real conversations about mental health and Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the plugs attached to it.

"Her case has helped fuel the conversation about mental health, which is a good thing," Kerkar told PTI.