Superman, Deliverance and Network Oscar nominated actor Ned Beatty dies aged 83 | Ents & Arts News

Ned Beatty, an Oscar nominated actor who appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows throughout his career, has died aged 83.

Raised to fame with a role in Deliverance in 1972, Beatty went on to appear in films such as Superman and Superman 2 alongside Christopher Reeve, Network, All The President’s Men, and Charlie Wilson’s War.

His manager, Deborah Miller, said the actor died of natural causes at his Los Angeles, California home on Sunday surrounded by friends and relatives.

Picture:

Beatty (left) in Deliverance with Jon Voight, Ronny Cox, Bill McKinney and Burt Reynolds. Photo: Warner Bros / Kobal / Shutterstock



After spending his first acting career on stage, Beatty was cast as Bobby Trippe in Deliverance, also starring Jon Voight and Burt Reynolds, playing a carefree member of a terrorized pleasure craft group. by thugs.

In one scene, his character was forced to undress at gunpoint by two men who humiliated and raped him – a scene so shocking at the time that it is still considered a milestone in the process. ‘screen.

Beatty has appeared in over 160 movies and TV shows throughout his career, most notably as Lex Luthor’s goofy henchman Otis in the two Superman films in 1978 and 1980.

He received an Oscar nomination, for Best Supporting Actor for his brief but memorable role as company executive Arthur Jensen in Network in 1976, but lost his co-star award from All The President’s Men, Jason Robards.

In Network, Jensen summons presenter Howard Beale, played by Peter Finch, into a long, dimly lit meeting room where he gives a famous monologue on the elemental powers of media.

Other roles included a racist sheriff in White Lightning and appearances in The Front Page, Nashville and The Big Easy. He also landed a rare lead role in the Irish film Hear My Song, released in 1991, a true story based on the death of legendary tenor Josef Locke at the height of his career.

Picture:

Director and producer Robert Altman (right) with Beatty at the Nashville 25th Anniversary screening in June 2000. Pic AP



In an interview in 1977, he explained why he preferred to be a supporting actor. “The stars never want to throw a curve ball to the public, but my great joy is throwing curve balls,” he told The New York Times.

“Being a star reduces your effectiveness as an actor because you become an identifiable and somewhat predictable part of a product. You have to watch your Ps and Qs and feed your fans. But I like to surprise audiences, do the unexpected. “

Beatty was born in 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky, and raised in Lexington, where he joined the Protestant Disciples of Christ Christian Church.

“It was the theater I attended when I was a kid,” he said in 1992. “It was where people preyed on their truest emotions and talked about things they didn’t. did not speak in everyday life. The preaching was very often theatrical. “

The actor married four times and had eight children. His last film before retirement was the comedy Baggage Claim in 2013.

Fans and players in the entertainment industry paid tribute on social media.

It is with sadness that actor Ned Beatty has passed away. I liked him especially in his role as Dean Martin College administrator in Back to School, one of the greatest comedies of all time. #NedBeatty pic.twitter.com/68j0z1pfQf – Ron Nehring (@RonNehring) June 14, 2021

Quoting Network’s famous Beatty speech, author and journalist Nick Milligan wrote on Twitter: “‘You meddled with the primitive forces of nature, Mr. Beale, and I won’t get it!’

“From his fearless big-screen debut in Deliverance to the awkward Otis in Superman, #NedBeatty was a chameleon actor. His monologue in Network is one of the greatest moments in cinema. Period.”