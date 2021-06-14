Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes WILL RETURN to this morning in summer





Although new Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary take the reins during mid-term in May, Loose Women star Ruth has now confirmed that she will be back on the couch This Morning alongside her husband Eamonn during the summer!

As always, usual hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will take the summer off, Ruth confirming herself and Eamonn taking over for seven weeks.

Talk to OKAY! Magazine, Ruth said, “I’m fine in seven weeks from July. I’m looking forward to it.”

Bodyguard The first season of the BBC drama Bodyguard, starring Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, drew the nation with 17 million earphones for the series finale. Although creator Jed Mercurio has confirmed that there will be a second series, the BBC has yet to announce when it will arrive, but we expect it to be later in 2021 or even early 2022. Sex education After season two of Netflix’s hilarious show Sex Education ended with a MASSIVE cliffhanger when it was released on Boxing Day in 2019, fans were patiently waiting for more. In February 2020, the bosses confirmed that a third season would take place. Although filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming ended in March, so the show could make a comeback later in 2021. Peaky Blinders After Season 6 production was suspended in March due to the pandemic, Peaky Blinders fans are awaiting news of when they can expect the series to return to the BBC. In January 2021, the bosses confirmed that filming for Series 6 has now started, but also revealed that it will be the last series! Married to First Sight Australia Reality TV fans were hooked on Married At First Sight Australia series six in early 2021, which featured beloved couples such as Jules and Cam and Martha and Michael. Channel 4 has not confirmed that Series Seven will air in the UK this summer, but an exact date has not been confirmed yet! Sell ​​the sunset This spectacle certainly got people hooked during the lockdown! And with the drama of Series One, Two, and Three, fans were in heaven when Netflix confirmed that Series Four and Five had been ordered! Actress Mary said in February that the show would be on our screens in “about six months.” Kill Eve Now that the third series is over, we can’t wait to see the sequel for Eve Polastri and Villanelle in Killing Eve series four. Despite this, it has now been confirmed that Series Four will be the last, with the series returning in 2022. You With the all-powerful You series ending, fans were in heaven when Netflix confirmed a third series! While no official date has yet been given, bosses have revealed that filming resumed in November 2020. We expect the third series to land in December, as will the first two series. Strange things Although season four of the Netflix show Stranger Things was slated to land in 2020, production has been postponed due to the Coronvirus pandemic. Actor David Harbor, who stars as chef Jim Hopper on the series, took to a recent Instagram Q&A, where he revealed that season four would be “probably postponed”. Despite this, Netflix has yet to confirm any official dates. Emilie in Paris After the first series was a huge hit in 2020 (despite a number of reviews), Netflix confirmed in November 2020 that the hit show Emily in Paris would return with lead actress Lily Collins. The second series is now in production and is expected later in 2021. Dead to me In July 2020, Netflix confirmed that the American series Dead To Me will return for a third and final series! Will any of the fan theories prove to be true? Island of love After the very first Winter Love Island ended in January 2020, host Laura Whitmore confirmed a summer 2020 series, urging people to apply for the popular reality show. In recent years, Love Island has been filmed in Mallorca in June and July, but due to the coronavirus outbreak the series has been postponed to 2021. Applications for the 2021 series are now open, with bosses revealing that the show is sure to continue. If the previous shows have anything to do with Love Island will hit our TV screens in June. After life Ricky Gervais’ black comedy After Life was first released on Netflix in March 2019, following his character Tony, whose life is turned upside down after his wife died of breast cancer. After receiving incredible reviews from viewers, Netflix has confirmed season two and it landed on April 24, 2020. The bosses have now confirmed a third series, with Ricky Gervais confirming that it should land on Netflix at the end of 2021. Find Alice After the first series aired in January and February this year, ITV bosses confirmed that Keeley Hawes will be back for a second series of Finding Alice, with filming starting in February 2022. Bridgerton Following the success of the first series in December 2020, Netflix bosses have now confirmed that Bridgerton will be returning for a second, third and fourth series! There hasn’t been a word on a return date yet, but filming for Series 2 has apparently started! Money theft Following the release of Series Four in April 2020, Money Heist fans will be thrilled to know that Part Five, Volume One, will arrive on September 3 and the second on December 3.

An insider told the Daily Mirror at the time: “They have a real warmth. It’s time for a change and they are perfect. Eamonn is pretty pissed off and everyone feels for him and Ruth, they are well loved in the world. team, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made.

However, Ruth subsequently broke her silence in early December, wishing Alison and Dermot the best of luck on Instagram.

Sharing the official This Morning post again, Ruth told fans, “It’s a Changing of the Guard on Fridays starting in January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcoming as you made us at the over the years Have a nice ball to you two!

Ruth and Eamonn will be back on This Morning from July.

