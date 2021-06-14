Katherine Ryan reveals newborn baby in heartwarming Instagram photo





Katherine Ryan has revealed that she gave birth to her second child, just two weeks after publicly sharing the news of her pregnancy. The Duchess Star Ryan took to her Instagram story to announce the arrival of her little one on Monday, sharing a photo of her cradling her baby in bed. Captioning the heartwarming picture, she wrote: “I have a really good reason yesterday’s podcast is late.” With her golden locks pulled back in an elegant style, Ryan looked radiant as she relaxed in a black patterned dress. Ryan has yet to publicly reveal the baby’s name or gender. She followed up with a snapshot of her partner Bobby Kootstra holding their newly arrived offspring, as he appears to be watching the Netherlands vs Ukraine Euro 2020 soccer match on TV. “I’m looking forward to it just before kickoff,” Ryan wrote under the snapshot. In May, Ryan confirmed she was expecting a baby while filming a live episode of her Tell everyone everything podcast in London. Pulling on a tight dress, the actress was reportedly shy about revealing her due date, though she told audiences her daughter was “very excited” to be a big sister. After Ryan confirmed the news, Kootstra took to Instagram to share a photo of her partner looking out a window as she cradled her baby. Captioning the image, which was uploaded on May 28, he wrote: “Bringing New Life :).” Ryan and Kootstra, who dated as teenagers in Canada before reuniting several years later, live together in Hertfordshire, England. Childhood lovers reunited after Ryan returned to his native Canada to film a BBC TV show Who do you think you are? in 2018–two decades after their first meeting. They entered into a civil partnership in 2019. Ryan, who has been based in the UK since 2008, is also the mother of his 11-year-old daughter Violet from a previous relationship, according to OK! During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in the UK in 2019, Ryan said: “I have entered into a civil partnership. It’s perfect to have a civilian partner. “We haven’t had a wedding. I didn’t have to put on a white dress and pretend to be a virgin, this ship has sailed! She joked that her daughter Violet “put on Chanel glasses and ride a bike. [Copenhagen’s] Tivoli Gardens “when she discovered the ceremony, but now supports their relationship. “It’s a beautiful thing because she really loves it and it means she trusts me again,” Ryan said. “I actually made a good decision for once.







