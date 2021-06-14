“Deliverance” and “Superman” actor Ned Beatty dies at 83





Ned Beatty, an Oscar nominated actor whose many films include “Deliverance” and “Superman”, has died at the age of 83. “Ned passed away of natural causes on Sunday morning surrounded by family and loved ones,” Deborah Miller, head of talent for the Shelter Entertainment Group, told CNN in an email. Beatty’s first movie role earned her lasting attention in the 1972 movie “Deliverance” as one of four men from Georgia who set out on a heart-wrenching canoe trip. He was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for “Network” in 1976, played the goofy Otis in “Superman” in 1978, and had countless other roles in theater, television, and film. He has already been hailed by Daily Variety as “Hollywood’s busiest actor,” according to his agency, Shelter entertainment group. Beatty was born and raised in Kentucky, fishing and working on farms, according to the agency. “He started out as a professional performer at the age of ten when he earned pocket money singing in gospel quartets and a barbershop,” the agency said. After Beatty made long stays at the theater in Abingdon, Virginia; in Washington DC; and on Broadway, director John Boorman chose him to play Bobby Trippe, who is sexually assaulted in the flawless thriller “Deliverance,” according to Shelter Entertainment. Other films include “All the President’s Men,” “The Big Easy” and “Hear My Song,” and most recently, “The Walker,” “Charlie Wilson’s War,” and “Shooter,” the agency said. Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled the town of Virginia where Ned Beatty made a long stint in the theater. It’s Abingdon.







