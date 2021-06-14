Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski asked to apologize for acting “threatening and intimidating” towards parliamentary staff | Politics News

A Conservative MP who was asked to apologize in the House of Commons for acting “threatening and intimidating” towards parliamentary committee staff said he was under “great pressure” at the time – partly because he’s so tall.

The Independent Expert Panel, which determines appeals and penalties in cases of bullying, said the incident in question occurred in April 2020 when Daniel Kawczynski was unable to join a hearing of the committee due to technical issues.

At the time, Parliament was adapting to new remote working methods during the first lockdown linked to COVID-19.

The panel’s disciplinary report said the MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham had consumed a “significant amount of alcohol” during the day and telephoned the committee’s personnel manager while under the influence, behavior which was “clearly unprofessional”.

According to the jury, Mr. Kawczynski admitted that on several occasions he had expressed his dissatisfaction to the two plaintiffs, referred to as C1 and C2, and to others.

He said his frustration, combined with “long-standing personal issues” may have had a “negative impact on the way he behaved.”

According to the panel, Kawczynski told them he faced a number of “real pressures” in his role as an MP, as well as pressures “partly for personal reasons”.

“Brexit and the severe flooding in his constituency have both created serious difficulties for him as a local MP,” the panel said.

“Respondent is 6’9” and is therefore very visible on the street, in his local stores.

“He found himself attacked on several occasions by members of the public for both of these reasons.

“He pointed out to us how extremely vicious such attacks can be.

“In this context, the advent of the pandemic has added another layer of pressure.

“It was in this context that his frustration with the technical issues of a remote meeting made him so angry.

“Nonetheless, he stressed that he had never sought to intimidate anyone and that he did not wish to intimidate anyone.”

The IEP said Kawczynski apologized to the plaintiffs, but added that “some concerns remain about the sincerity of the apology offered to date.”

He added that he should issue a public apology to MPs.

President Sir Stephen Irwin said: “We accept that the circumstances that arose on April 27, 2020 were difficult.

“But they have been difficult for everyone. While we fully understand that the life of an MP can be very under pressure, these responsibilities and constraints do not justify a loss of courtesy, an exaggerated sense of importance or importance. right, or bullying.

“Our conclusion is that the determination of a duty to apologize publicly on the floor of the House is appropriate and proportionate.”

Kathryn Stone, parliamentary commissioner for standards, ruled that Kawczynski had acted “in an intimidating and threatening manner” towards C1 and C2 and “abused his power” by making malicious allegations about their poor performance.

The MP had been “repeatedly rude, aggressive and impatient” with both staff and other staff, and made “critical and untrue comments” on a WhatsApp group shared with other committee members .

C1 filed a complaint about Mr. Kawczynski’s behavior in “several” phone calls and WhatsApp messages.

C2 filed a similar complaint, saying his actions had left them “anxious, upset, harassed and intimidated”.

The panel learned that the MP used “extreme, but not profane” language when making a number of calls to C2, the calls including remarks such as “this is a joke” and “you are useless ”.

Mr Kawczynski threatened to file an official complaint and called C2 a member of the “snowflake generation”, according to the IEP report.

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said, “The Conservative Party does not tolerate harassment.

“The Chief Whip has spoken to MP Dan Kawczynski about the standards expected of him.

“Mr. Kawczynski has apologized for his actions and will apologize publicly later today.”