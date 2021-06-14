Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor remember co-star on death anniversary





Kriti Sanon shared a bunch of memories with Sushant (courtesy criticism) Strong points Kriti Sanon co-starred with Sushant in ‘Raabta’

Shraddha was Sushant’s co-star in ‘Chhichhore’

Sushant Singh Rajput died in June last year New Delhi: Actresses Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor, who once worked with Sushant Singh Rajput, remembered their late co-star in heartwarming social media posts. Kriti Sanon’s first and last film starring Sushant Singh Rajput was Raabta, a love story based on the theme of reincarnation. In her tribute, Kriti shared a bunch of photos from her very first look test with Sushant for Raabta. In her long note to Sushant, Kriti wrote about their “inexplicable connection”: “Today it’s so strange to know that you and I are no longer in the same world. feels like it didn’t happen for real. Like maybe you’re still here and I’ll run into you somewhere. I don’t think it will ever sink in. But I pray that you are happy and at peace no matter what world you find yourself in. “ This is how Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput: Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, who co-starred with Sushant in Chhichhore, kept its message simple but touching: “Shine, my dear Sush.” Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14 last year – he was 34 years old. After the sudden death of the actor, social networks were inundated with messages mourning the actor. Both Shraddha and Kriti have faced criticism on the internet for not posting tributes immediately after the actor’s death. Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, revealed in an Instagram post, which is now deleted, that she was abused online for her silence on social media. However, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon turned out to be among the handful of celebrities who attended Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon was often remembered her co-star in touching posts. On the anniversary of Sushant’s birth this year, Kriti Sanon’s message to the late actor said, “Hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are.”







