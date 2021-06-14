First Beijing! Wasabi the Pekingese wins the Westminster Dog Show | Life and entertainment

TARRYTOWN, NY (AP) Flavor of the Year at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Wasabi.

A Pekingese named Wasabi took home the best of the show on Sunday night, notching a fifth victory for this unique toy breed. A whippet named Bourbon repeated as a finalist.

Waddling in a small but mighty round in the ring, Wasabi landed the most prestigious award in American dogdoms after winning the great U.S. National Kennel Club Championship in 2019.

He has a sense of the spectacle. It corresponds to the breed standard. It has that little extra something, that sparkle, that sets a dog apart, said David Fitzpatrick, Wasabis master, breeder and co-owner. Show judge Patricia Trotter said simply: What’s not to love about this dog? … He was standing there like he was a lion. “

Fitzpatrick, from East Berlin, Pa., Guided Pekes Malachy’s grandfather to the Westminster title in 2012. Yet, he said, I don’t always think lightning is going to strike twice.

How is Wasabi going to celebrate?

He may have a filet mignon. And I’ll have some champagne, said Fitzpatrick, laughing.

The 3-year-old Pekingese, meanwhile, was pretty nonchalant about it all, his handler said. Indeed, Wasabi lay down on the dais, sometimes looking up as if to see what it was about, as Fitzpatrick spoke in front of a group of reporters and cameras.

It was a poignant victory after one of its co-owners, archaeologist Iris Love, died last year from COVID-19. Besides Fitzpatrick, the dog is also owned by Sandra Middlebrooks and Peggy Steinman.

The name Wasabi comes from his mother, Sushi topped a group of finalists which also included Mathew the French Bulldog, Connor the Old English Sheepdog, Jade the German Shorthair Pointer, Striker the Samoyed and a White Terrier. of West Highland named Boy. A total of 2,500 champion dogs participated in the show.

He has undergone big changes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving New York City for the first time since the show’s founding in 1877. This year’s show was held outdoors in an estate in suburban Tarrytown, in about 25 miles north of where the Top Ribbon is typically shown in Madison Square Garden, and it happened in June instead of February.

Sign of the time of the pandemic, some manipulators wore masks while vaccinated people were allowed to do without them and the show was closed to the public.

It’s a miracle they even had this show, Fitzpatrick said.

Striker entered the show as the top ranked American dog, with over 40 best wins since January 2020. And Bourbon had also won the AKC National Championship.

The show was bittersweet for Jades manager and co-owner Valerie Nunes-Atkinson. She guided Jades’ father, CJ, to a Best in Show win at Westminster in 2016 and lost it last September, when the 7-year-old suddenly died of a fungal infection.

The good part is that he left an incredible legacy, said Nunes-Atkinson, of Temecula, Calif. She said Jade had my heart from birth.

The boy had come a long way to Westminster from Thailand, where one of his owners was watching from Bangkok, according to manager Rebecca Cross.

He always makes us laugh, said Cross, of Gettysburg, Pa.

For many dog ​​owners, just making the trip to Westminster is a pleasure, even for all-time baseball leader Barry Bonds, who was cheering on a miniature schnauzer he owns with his sister Cheryl Dugan.

The dog, Rocky, did not win his breed, but the slugger said he was proud of Rocky just for qualifying for the champions only show.

We won because we got here. That’s all that matters, Bonds told Fox Sports. I’ve been in many playoffs, I’ve been in the World Series, and I’ve never won. But for 22 years, I kept trying.

Bonds, 56, holds the career baseball home run record at 762, though his achievement has been clouded by allegations of steroid use which he has denied knowingly taking them.

While the semi-finals and finals were held in an air-conditioned tent, the early stages of the competition took place on the grass of an estate called Lyndhurst.

Douglas Tighe, who has looked after a Brittany named Pennie in second place in the sports group, says he only accepts her if his dogs are distracted by birds and other outdoor attractions.

Let them have fun, said Tighe, of Hope, New Jersey. This is the whole story.

This is also what it is for Kole Brown. At age 9, he showed off a bull terrier named Riley on Sunday alongside his parents, Kurtis Brown and U.S. Air Force Captain Samantha Brown, and other family bull terriers.

I have a lot of fun with this sport, said Kole, of San Antonio, Texas. Every time I step into the ring I have a smile on my face.

Associated Press writer Ben Walker contributed to this report from New York.