“Do what our police are famous for in old Bollywood movies”

Many decoded the message given by the veteran drummer in the comments.

Wasim jaffer
Wasim Jaffer. (Photo source: Instagram / WasimJaffer)

In the recent past, former Indian cricketer and home legend Wasim Jaffer has established himself as one of the popular faces among cricketer fans on social media. Jaffer is famous for his social media game and for sharing hilarious memes and images on his official Twitter account. The Punjab Kings batting coach recently made his highly anticipated YouTube debut.

The 43-year-old posted a one-minute intro video on his YouTube channel. In his very first video, Jaffer gave the Indian cricket team a hidden message for their upcoming game against New Zealand. India is set to be part of a historic event as they take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Trials Championship June 18-22 in Southampton.

The Blackcaps boast of having a terrifically paced offense, including Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult. Thus, it will be nothing less than a challenge for the Indian batting team to perform on the English pitches which are known to provide assistance to the seamers. Jaffer, who has toured England twice during his cricket career, advised the Indian contingent to take inspiration from the police in old Bollywood films and do what they’re famous for.

Fans easily decode Wasim Jaffer’s hidden message

I did two tours in England with the Indian team. My coded message for Indian drummers is: do what our police are famous for doing in old Bollywood movies. Use it in the finale, ”Jaffer said in his YouTube video.

The video posted by Jaffer caught the attention of many cricket fans. Many in the comments section easily decoded the post given by the veteran drummer. In the past, the Bollywood film police were known to arrive late. Thus, Jaffer wanted to make it clear that the Indian players should play late against the New Zealand leaders if conditions favor stitching and movement.

Meanwhile, India is taking part in training matches to pick up the pace and get used to the English pitches and weather conditions. During the practice match, many players, including Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj, appeared to be in good contact.



