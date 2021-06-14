Did Billie Eilish refer to new boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce in her documentary?





There is speculation that Billie Eilish mentioned “boyfriend” Matthew Tyler Vorce in her documentary.



Photo: PA / @ billieeilish / Instagram





Billie Eilish was spotted with her new boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, amid speculation he was mentioned in her documentary, The Worlds A Little Blurry. Billie Eilish has been spotted on several outings with her new boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, in recent months. His last trip with the 29-year-old actor was to Disneyland in California, as they strolled around with snacks on footage obtained by this publication. Who is Matthew Tyler Vorce? Get to Know Billie Eilish’s ‘New Boyfriend’ It comes after speculation that it was featured in his Apple TV + documentary, The worlds a little fuzzy, which was released in February of this year. But was there a reference to her new boyfriend in the documentary? Here is the bottom Billie Eilish is rumored to be dating Matthew Tyler Vorce.



Photo: @ billieeilish / Instagram

Did Billie Eilish mention her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce in her documentary? Rumors about Matthews being referred to in the Billies documentary came after the evil singer hinted at a secret boyfriend in the film. After her big night at the 2020 Grammys, she got a FaceTime call from her first love, however, it wasn’t clear if it was Matthew on the other end of the call. Billie spoke candidly about her ex-boyfriend Brandon Quention Adams, who is also called Q or stage name 7: AMP, for the first time in her documentary. Billie Eilish mentioned a “secret boyfriend” in her Apple TV + documentary.



Image: PA

In the movie, she spoke publicly about her love life for the first time, revealing that she and Q dated for less than a year, admitting they broke up in 2019 because she just wasn't not happy. Speaking about their separation, she said: I didn't want the same things he did and I don't think it was fair for him. I don't think you should be in a relationship super excited about things the other person doesn't care about less. They are said to have ended amicably, meanwhile Billie has yet to confirm her relationship with Matthew as fans will know she tends to keep her love life out of the spotlight.







