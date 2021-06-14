‘Nanny’ actor stars in Ogunquit’s lightweight ‘Spamalot’

The Ogunquit Playhouse launches its new outdoor Leary Pavilion with a lean but Broadway-faithful version of Monty Python’s “Spamalot”. Musical comedy open premieres Wednesday and will run through July 10 on a massive stage in a new covered outdoor pavilion.
Charles Shaughnessy plays King Arthur, reprising a role he played in Ogunquit in 2010. The stage show is based on the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and aired on Broadway from 2005 to 2009, recounting a biased version of King Arthur’s Quest for the Grail. This version highlights the wandering storytellers who arrive with their wagon full of tricks and settle in the center of a Tudor village in the midst of the plague.
Eric Idle of Monty Python was involved in the design of the new version, Shaughnessy said. BT MacNicholl, who runs the Ogunquit production and also led the first nationwide tour, counts Idle among his friends. “He knows it well, and they came up with this version together,” Shaughnessy said.
“For all intents and purposes, this is a stripped down version of the Broadway show. He doesn’t lose a beat, ”said Shaughnessy, who arrived in Ogunquit with the rest of the cast in early June to begin rehearsals. “It’s a fast and furious race through the Middle Ages, and played in this huge pavilion tent with spectacular scenery that will be just amazing. People are going to have a blast. It’s so funny, the music is fantastic and the big numbers are dazzling.
As part of its pandemic strategy, the performance hall has erected a 25,000 square foot outdoor pavilion for this season. When Shaughnessy saw the tent after arriving on campus last week, his reaction was, “Wow! It’s huge. ”Initially, the theater planned to present“ Spamalot ”in one act, without an intermission. Shaughnessy said that“ Spamalot ”will now be played as a musical in two acts, each act lasting about 50 minutes.
“Spamalot” is Shaughnessy’s first show since the pandemic ended. A resident of Los Angeles born in London, he has spent most of his career in television, as Maxwell Sheffield in the sitcom “The Nanny” and as Shane Donovan in the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” for nearly of a decade. He also won a Daytime Emmy for his work voicing Dennis the Goldfish in the Disney cartoon “Stanley”.
He sees common ground between King Arthur and Max Sheffield, a family patriarch and somewhat successful Broadway producer. “I think the two of them are trying their best in the face of a world that just doesn’t want to behave the way they think it should,” he said. “Their worlds are just slightly out of control.”
Shaughnessy spent the pandemic at his home in Los Angeles. He hiked the Santa Monica Mountains, read a few books he recommends from the sci-fi novel “The Three-Body Problem” by Liu Cixin, and watched a lot Netflix and Turner Classic Movies.
He’s ready to get back to work. All actors are vaccinated, they are tested for COVID-19 three times a week and follow other safety precautions, he said.
“I am recharged and ready to go. Being away for so long makes you understand why you want to come back, which makes people laugh and have this great common experience. This is exactly what live theater is, and we are coming to it with renewed energy and passion. “
