Actor predicts Jack Sparrow isn’t Johnny Depp





The Microsoft and Bethesdas E3 showcase was a fantastic trailer showing, and one of the biggest surprises was Pirates of the Caribbean DLC for Sea of ​​Thieves which features an incredible Jack Sparrow impersonation that has made people really wonder if the voice actor is Johnny Depp. the Pcaribbean wrath the crossover is coming next week and will feature other characters in addition to the iconic goofball captain. There will be Davy Jones with his sprawling beard, and that means there will also be the terrifying Flying Dutchman. This all sounds amazing to fans of the game and the film series, and the best news is that this is a free update. Sea of ​​Thieves: Pirate Life Trailer < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 2495 Sea of ​​Thieves: Pirate Life Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/i8KVJGJQBPU/hqdefault.jpg 802568 802568 center 13872 Pirates of the Caribbean DLC release date for Sea of ​​Thieves The release date of Sea of ​​Thieves X Pirates of the Caribbean The DLC is June 22. It’s part of Microsoft Exclusive Season Three, and despite the magnitude of the crossover, it’s a completely free update for all gamers to enjoy. Sea of ​​Thieves Pirates of the Caribbean characters Characters confirmed for the DLC include Captain Jack Sparrow as well as his nemesis Davy Jones who comes with the Flying Dutchman and his grotesque crew. Gibbs is another confirmed character from the movies, but there doesn’t appear to be Orlando Blooms Will Turner or Keira Knightleys Elizabeth. While there are returning characters from the movies, be aware that the DLC is an original story from Rare. The official post on Rares website says they have worked closely with Disney and fans will be visiting the locations of both films as well as the theme park attraction. Does Johnny Depp play Jack Sparrow in Sea of ​​Thieves? Johnny Depp isn’t Jack Sparrow’s voice actor in the Sea of ​​Thievessx Pirates of the Caribbean DLC. However, despite not being the voice actor, the game uses his likeness to good effect. Plus, the unannounced voice double does a fantastic job replicating his manners and quirks. While Johnny Depp isn’t involved in the DLC, it’s possible the voice will be Jared Butler instead. He brought the Pirates of the Caribbean protagonist of life in Kingdom Hearts 3, and he also expressed it in Disney infinity. Jared Butler also voiced the character in the At the end of the world and Online games in 2007, while James Arnold Taylor is the only other person to voice Jack Sparrow in a video game in Kingdom Hearts 2. It is predicted that the voice actor of Jack Sparrow in Sea of ​​Thieves is Jared Butler because he played it in every other game besides KH2, and it is unlikely that James Arnold Taylor will ever return to captain while he confirmed in 2018 that he lost the role. This article will be updated when an actor is officially announced. In other news, Naraka Bladepoint: Open Beta start time and how to download







