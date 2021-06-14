Emmy-nominated “Ryan’s Hope” star John Gabriel has died at age 90





John Gabriel, the salt and pepper haired actor-singer famous for playing the domineering Dr. Seneca Beaulac in the ABC soap opera “Ryan’s Hope” for more than a decade, has passed away. The Daytime Emmy nominee was 90 years old. Her daughter, “Lost” actress Andrea Gabriel, has confirmed her death although no cause of death has yet been revealed. It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the death of my father, Andrea, 42, posted to Instagram. John Gabriel was my hero, role model and champion, but most of all, my daddy, I will love you forever. Gabriel was born Jack Monkarsh on May 25, 1931 in Niagara Falls to immigrant parents. His father was born in then-Mandate Palestine, now Israel, to Polish Jewish parents. Her mother was of Polish Jewish / Russian Jewish descent. American actors John Gabriel and Dolores Hart, circa 1960. Getty Images The veteran actor’s career on stage and on screen spanned six decades, but he was best known as Dr. Beaulac from 1975 to 1985 and then again in 1988 and 1989. He won his Emmy for the role in 1980. However, long before his soap career gave him household name status among daytime enthusiasts, Gabriel was already a footnote in pop culture history: he played the ” teacher “in the unreleased pilot of”Gilligan IslandIn 1964. “It was the first time in my adult life that I remember crying,” he once said of losing the role to Russell Johnson, according to his IMDB.com profile. “And I think part of it has to do with the fact that I built this thing to such a degree that it was going to be my breakthrough.” However, Gabriel would go on to appear on the iconic “Mary Tyler Moore Show” from 1973 to 1975 as recurring role of WJM-TV sports presenter Andy Rivers, in addition to appearances on “The Untouchables”, “Days of Our Lives”, “77 Sunset Strip”, “General Hospital”, “Kate & Allie” and many other classic TV shows. Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers, Eva Gabor and John Gabriel in a 1982 episode of “Hart to Hart”. Courtesy Everett Collection His film credits include the 1966 John Wayne film “El Dorado”, for which he also wrote the title song, under the direction of famous conductor Nelson Riddle. Her Broadway credits include the musical “The Happy Time” and “Applause” by Kander and Ebb in 1968, opposite Lauren Bacall in 1972. Her last credited role was a voiceover in the popular video game “Red Dead Redemption” in 2010. Bernard Barrow, Helen Gallagher, John Gabriel, Nancy Addison, Michael Levin in a 1978 episode of “Ryan’s Hope”. Courtesy Everett Collection Gabriel has also carved out a career as an accomplished singer, performing on today’s top talk shows such as “The Ed Sullivan Show”, “The Merv Griffin Show”, “The Mike Douglas Show” and “Regis and Kathie Lee. “. John Gabriel’s career as an actor-singer on stage and on screen spanned over 60 years. Courtesy Everett Collection In 1995, Gabriel moved backstage to produce the eponymous talk show for the late actor-turned-political commentator Charles Grodins for CNBC. Gabriel is survived by his wife, actress Sandy Gabriel (“All My Children”), daughter Andrea and Melissa and two grandsons. Actor John Gabriel and his wife Sandy Gabriel attend the 11th Annual Oscar Night Celebration on March 26, 2000 at New York Circus. Ron Galella Collection via Getty







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos