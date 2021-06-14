Neena Gupta tells Kareena Kapoor that she was dumped by a man she was about to marry: “I was living with him” | Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor launched on Monday actress Neena Gupta’s autobiography, titled Sach Kahun Toh. In their interaction, posted to Instagram on Monday, Neena and Kareena discussed “loneliness” and the frankness with which Neena spoke about it. Neena Gupta said that other than a few “small things”, she didn’t really have a companion after moving to Mumbai. She is now married to Vivek Mehra. Neena told Kareena Kapoor: “Actually, while I was writing the book, I realized in my early years that I was without a lover or a husband. Because I came here, then small business, nothing really materialized. I was basically on my own. “ She continued, “Even with Vivian he was far away, he had his own life. We met very rarely.” Neena and cricketer Vivian Richards have a daughter, Masaba Gupta. Neena also recalled being about to marry a man, who canceled at the “last minute” while she was shopping for clothes. “Until today, I don’t know,” she said of what happened. “It happened. But what can I do? I moved on. I would have loved to marry him. I had a lot of respect for his father, his mother. I lived in their house. He goes. read, he is alive, he is married and happy. He has children. “ She said she always feels envious when she sees people in regular relationships. “People say I lived my life on my own terms. In fact, I never did. Wherever I went wrong, I accepted it and moved on. I wanted to have a husband. normal, children, my in-laws. When I see other people I feel a little envious. I did not blame, I did not become an alcoholic, because what I wanted, I did not have not obtained, ”she said. Also read: Neena Gupta on educating Masaba Gupta without any help: “Mai jhadu laga lugi but I will not ask for money” The book will take readers through Neena’s journey from her time at the National School of Drama (NSD) to her move to Bombay (Mumbai) in the 1980s and her single parenthood. It will also touch on issues like film industry politics, casting, and what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide. Related stories

