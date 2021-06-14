Kannada Sanchari Vijay actor dies after tragic bicycle accident: Kichcha Sudeepa, Puneeth Rajkumar and more mourn her death | Kannada movie news





Actor Kannada Sanchari Vijay died in a tragic bicycle accident, leaving all his fans in shock. He was 38 years old. Actor Kichcha Sudeepa took advantage of his Twitter account to share the bad news with his followers. While expressing his disbelief at the tragic news, he tweeted: “Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay has breathed his last. I have met him a few times just before this lockdown … all excited about his next one. movie … due out. Very sad. Sincere condolences to family and friends. TORN. ‘Well, as soon as the news broke, several other celebrities in the Southern film industry turned to them as well. social media and offered their condolences. Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted: ‘Gone too early Sanchari Vijay, RIP,’ Danish Sait wrote: ‘How unfortunate I just saw an article saying he was in intensive care, and now I’m reading this. My condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Sanchari Vijays Rest in peace sir, your contribution to cinema will live on forever. ‘ Actress Harshika Poonacha and Samyuktha Hegde also expressed their grief on Twitter. While Harshika tweeted ‘Gone too early RIP @SanchariVijay I’m still in shock he called @BhuvannPonannaa 2 days ago to organize kits rationing for a few underprivileged families and today this news … I wish it wasn’t true #Ripsancharivijay ‘, Samyuktha wrote: “Life is absolutely amazing, unpredictable, unfair. Meanwhile, during a conversation with a news portal, actor Siddesh Kumar’s brother said, “We have decided to donate his organs.” We believe this will bring him peace. He will continue to help society even in death . Thank you to everyone who did their best to help him. For the strangers, Sanchari had an accident on Saturday and was immediately admitted to Bengaluru hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Sanchari Vijay debuted in 2011 with the Kannada film “Rangappa Hogbitna”, but he rose to fame thanks to his performance in the film “Naanu Avanalla Avalu”, which also won him a national award for best actor. It was last seen in the 2020 Kannada movie “Act 1978”. Read moreRead less

