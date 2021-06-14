Your horoscope for the coming week: rare alignment will reveal hidden truths

The race to last week’s Ring of Fire eclipse in Gemini may have put you under a dark cloud, making the week especially difficult. This was due to the fact that Mercury had been engulfed by the Solar Orb at a critical point in its cycle. It was as if the world had stopped. Where was Mercury, the master of strategy?

Well, he was there but burnt by the Sun. He is reborn now as a phoenix rises from its ashes. Once this incredible eclipse occurred, it looked like a thunderstorm was erupting and the pressure eased. Mercury is still retrograde, but after crossing the lower conjunction point, it is now looking forward to the next four months. Load up his ship with your hopes, dreams and aspirations. He will soon resume his travels in search of opportunities for each of you. And remember to focus on deep breaths and exhales to stay connected to the benevolent source.

This week begins with a Saturn-Uranus square on Monday. It’s a pretty rare alignment. This is the second of three in 2021. The first was in February. The next one is in December. This makes it a year of transition and break with traditional methods. Your own approach to life is changing dramatically. Revelations will come about how you need to change for the better. It will make you more lucid and lucid. Hidden truths will be revealed.

Jupiter is very powerful this week because it stops and goes retrograde this Sunday. Its good. You might be studying something, getting ready to launch something new, or making plans for something amazing. Jupiter will retreat until October. It’s a wonderful moment of preparation. When it is still, the energy it emits is exceptionally powerful.

It’s the last week of spring. Summer begins June 21. The Sun is at its highest point in the sky here in the northern hemisphere.

Here is your weekly horoscope for Monday, June 14, 2021.

Aries

Powerful astrological forces are working overtime to free you from a heavy emotional burden. Your difficulties are not insurmountable obstacles. A problem that showed no signs of ending begins to dissolve thanks to the Saturn-Uranus connection. You are shown how to treat each new day as if it were a dear friend coming back for a visit. Success and happiness depend on your ability to think positively. Forget about your sources of discomfort and you will find that your problems are opportunities in disguise. Your worries are nothing more than messages from your intuition showing you how to put everything in place.

Taurus

You are doing your best under the circumstances. There is a feeling these days, however, that you are not at all sure how you are feeling. Its good. The powerful influence of the Saturn-Uranus link will work wonders for you. You are purged of a heavy emotional baggage that was hidden and forgotten years ago in a hidden recess of a closet in the background. A way will be found to resolve a problem that bothers you. A play is being made in your heart which will be filled with joy. You will quickly understand that there is so much to celebrate. To your surprise, your future looks better than ever.

Gemini

Big decisions have to be made. The Saturn-Uranus link offers the assurance that you will not be disappointed. Everything you need to know will reveal itself when the time is right. Unbeknownst to your conscious mind, the cosmic forces are working in a most mysterious way to make your biggest dream come true. What is happening now below the surface will soon come to light. In the meantime, take advantage of the many advantages of the situation you find yourself in now. You are blessed with lucid thinking. You’ll be able to exercise your brain and come up with a smart plan to make whatever has bothered you unnecessary.

Cancer

Denying our true feelings and desires is a form of suppression from our existence, especially if we are doing it to avoid criticism or to please the dominant people in our life. We give them that power over us when we should be giving it to ourselves. Expressing our opinions, especially if they are controversial, has consequences and repercussions that make life difficult. The Saturn-Uranus connection gives you a chance to take back your power over an issue of great importance. By being true to your needs, your happiness and the well-being of some of your loved ones will be protected and enhanced.

Leo

You are doing much better than you think in a situation that you once thought hopeless. All these years of hard work are reaching a critical juncture. The Saturn-Uranus alignment this week will focus your mind and sharpen your focus. Insightful ideas will allow you to make sense of a seemingly insane situation. You may feel confused by what you are facing, but you are not or ever will be. Yes, strange things are happening around you. Nevertheless, you will find the best way to move forward and make a special dream come true. Success and happiness are closer than you might think.

Virgin

It is not easy to stay still and relaxed when inside you are tense and worried. It is also not easy to live in the moment when faced with questions of great urgency. If you are to achieve whatever it is that you are trying to accomplish, you have to somehow find a way to separate yourself from the emotions that, while valid and understandable, are counterproductive. The Saturn-Uranus influence this week has put you in control. You will be decisive and determined. The universe has to be sure that you really want what you ask for. If you are passionate about what you want, you will get it.

Balance

There is a reason why difficulties have arisen in your life. They are doing you a favor. You may not fully appreciate the challenges you face, but you meet them in an exemplary manner. Put your doubts aside. Things are better than they seem. You are entering exceptional moments where you will exceed your expectations. None of us ever really live in ideal worlds. It’s just that some of us manage to make strangers feel like we do. Look at what you have and count the reasons you need to be grateful. The Saturn-Uranus link will show you the tangible benefits of your effort. You have every reason to be proud.

Scorpio

People often only see what they want to see and cannot be persuaded to see otherwise. If you really understand someone else’s point of view, you have a chance to come to a common consensus. It’s a tricky maneuver, but if executed skillfully, you can unify your goals. The argument is for people who actively want to get away from it all. This is where the Saturn-Uranus alignment will come in handy. This will sharpen your innovation skills and show you where you can build a bridge of understanding with someone you love.

Sagittarius

Nothing is more seductive than a secret. Most of us aspire to know as much as possible about everything and everyone. Even those who are gleefully indifferent get aroused when they suspect that information is being hidden. However, as soon as the truth is revealed, the mystery becomes history. It all seems obvious and dull once again. If you want to generate enthusiasm for something, be low-key and mysterious rather than totally open and outspoken. The Saturn-Uranus alignment will activate your imagination and weave an interesting story around an event that has captured someone’s attention.

Capricorn

Put your strengths forward firmly and decisively. You are now working hard to make sure you don’t just keep going around in circles and not going anywhere. The Saturn-Uranus connection gives you a chance to break with tradition. If you’re stuck in a rut and your plans aren’t likely to free you, you’ll need to put in more effort. There are signs of hope and support. You will be forced to recognize a false assumption and replace it with a more realistic assessment of what is possible. You are following the path that leads to a happy life. You deserve it. You have the power to do something that will change your life.

Aquarius

You recently developed an idea of ​​what is really going on. It’s an improvement over guessing and hoping for the best. You have to be a little opportunistic. You have to be smart enough to recognize an opportunity when you see one. If you can really, really imagine something, you can get the ball rolling. The Saturn-Uranus thrust will bring an inspired idea. It will not be a flight of fantasy. Make up your own mind and don’t let yourself be influenced. You may harbor stubborn doubts that you hardly dare to admit, but as you mobilize the courage to act, you’ll be surprised how it all falls into place.

fish

Some processes that should be simple end up taking forever. Right now, you are faced with a great choice. One option will keep you going in circles. The other will take you straight to where you need to be. It will be an easy choice. The Saturn-Uranus alignment will make the choice for you without you even knowing how it did it. A dream that you have not been able to achieve, that is, until now, will become much easier to turn into reality. And the things that you couldn’t say will suddenly become much easier to express. You will succeed in seeing things from your point of view.