Justice League Composer Auctiones NFT Soundtrack Based on Fan Life – The Hollywood Reporter





Acclaimed Hollywood composer is auctioning off the possibility for someone to get a personalized soundtrack based on their life story. Tom Holkenborg (aka Junkie XL), the Grammy nominated composer behind Mad Max: Fury Road, dead Pool and Zack Snyder Justice League proposes to create a 20-minute score based on the life of a fan. This “soundtrack of your life” will be delivered in the form of an NFT, making it exclusive to the owner. Here’s how it works: Holkenborg will interview the winner of the auction, then make a soundtrack “that sums up the unique victories, sorrows, memories and emotions that make up [the winner’s life] … It’s a chance to see one of Hollywood’s singular composers write your own audio odyssey. “This is my first real exploration of blockchain, I’m really curious to experience more of it, drawn to its transparency and decentralized approach,” said Holkenborg. “Under the hype, it’s still pretty punk rock and DIY, and I think major possibilities exist within blockchain to help empower creators. It’s always good to think about pushing the boundaries of how and where music can go, and collaborating with artists from other mediums. I’m definitely not the first in the NFT space, but I thought the soundtrack of your life was my chance to add something different and do something totally unique. It’s gonna be fun!” The NFT auction will include other packages related to Holkenborg’s work, such as the release of his first non-film single since 2012, titled “Despite Everything That Was” and original artwork. This is one of Holkenborg’s most popular tracks, leading him to ‘Brothers in Arms’ from the Road of fury soundtrack (presumably the winning fan’s life score will be quite different than an apocalyptic Wasteland action hero, but who knows?): The auction will be held on the platform AmplifierX, which is built on the Tezos blockchain, which is touted as a more energy efficient system compared to industry market leaders like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Ten percent of the gross auction amount will be donated to Leonardo DiCaprio’s charity Earth Alliance. An NFT is a digital asset that represents art, music, videos, and other real-world elements. They are usually bought and sold with cryptocurrency. Each is considered unique even though it can be copied (for example: The “disaster girl” meme has been reproduced countless times online, but the woman in the photo recently auctioned off an NFT of her meme for $ 500,000). The appeal of NFTs is that the owner owns what could be considered a definitive “official” digital version of an item which can then increase in value and be traded with others, such as electronic baseball cards. The Holkenborg NFT auction will open for auction at 12 p.m. ET on June 16 on AmplifyX.







