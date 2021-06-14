KISS reveals dates for final stop on 2021 ‘End of the Road’ tour





The “end of the road” is in sight for KISS which has just announced the last leg of its long race which will end the touring career of the current team. The legendary rockers have readjusted their tour after last year’s pandemic delay, but they’re currently on schedule to wrap things up on October 9 in Tampa, Florida. The newly revised tour schedule includes a few new stops along the way. The race will officially begin August 18 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. “Time has passed but we have not been able”, the group said in a press release. “Now the boots are in place and we’re carrying an extra year of pyro, lights and spectacle. We are back! We are thrilled and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, craziest, hottest show ever. “ In March, singer-guitarist Paul Stanley reiterated that the end of the group’s current tour would mean the end of KISS’s current tour. “We have come to the conclusion that we cannot continue [as a touring band]. It’s not doable, ”Stanley said at the time. If we wore jeans and T-shirts, we could do it until we were eighty or ninety, but we were carrying around 40 and 50 pounds of gear for a few hours. an age factor, which makes it more real for people who may have doubted the idea of ​​”the end of the road”. The new shows will go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 18) at 10 a.m. local time via the Live Nation website. Tickets for all postponed dates are now on sale. There are also VIP experiences and special presales for KISS Army fans starting tomorrow (June 15) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full itinerary below. KISS 2021 Tour Dates August 18 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

August 19 – Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug 21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ^

Aug 22 – Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theater

August 25 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center *

August 26 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 28 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Walnut Creek

August 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheater in Lakewood

September 1 – Clarkston, Michigan @ DTE Energy Music Theater

September 2 – Dayton, Ohio @ Wright State University Nutter Center

September 4 – Tinley Park, Illinois @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 5 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

September 9 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater *

September 10 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater *

September 12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater *

September 17 – Ridgefield, Washington @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 18 – George, Washington @ Gorge Amphitheater

September 21 – Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena

September 22 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

September 23 – Sparks, Nevada @ Nugget Event Center *

September 25 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

Sep 26 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 28 – Hidalgo, Texas @ Payne Arena *

Sep 29 – Del Valle, Texas @ Germany Insurance Amphitheater

October 1 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

October 2 – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ BOK Center

October 5 – Biloxi, Mississippi @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

October 6 – Lafayette, Louisiana @ Lafayette Cajundome

October 8 – West Palm Beach, Florida @ iThink Financial Amphitheater *

October 9 – Tampa, Florida @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater *

