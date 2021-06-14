State’s COVID-19 vaccinations hit slowest pace since last year





ThroughJake zuckerman The rate of new COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio has slowed to a rate not seen since December, according to an analysis of state data. Ohio’s seven-day moving average for new vaccines fell below 10,000 on Sunday for the first time since December 27, the end of a period where certain days have resulted in more than 10,000 new infections and 200 deaths due to the new disease. Only 46% of Ohioans received at least one dose of the vaccine on Thursday, against52% of the American population. Average rates of new vaccinations fell in early April as scarcity of doses gave way to a lack of demand. In mid-May, this trend reversed slightly after the federal government authorized immunizations for children ages 12 to 15 and Governor Mike DeWine announced a series of $ 1 million lottery draws for vaccinated Ohioans. While scarcity defined the first days of the vaccination campaign, deterioration may soon prevail. DeWine said this week that Ohio has around 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which expire on June 23. Ohio has no legal option, he said, to donate the doses to other states or countries. For the people of Ohio waiting to get vaccinated, I urge you to act now. There are plenty of opportunities statewide to get vaccinated, he said. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one such option. It is safe and effective and only requires one shot. In just two weeks, you could be protected against this virus. Getting vaccinated is the fastest way out of the pandemic and the fastest way for us to get back to the lives we remember. Despite the draw (still ongoing), vaccination rates began to decline at the end of May. Estimates vary, but experts believe that when between 70% and 90% of the population is vaccinated, a herd immunity effect occurs in which the virus lacks viable hosts. Thus, people medically unable to be vaccinated or whose immune system is weakened are isolated by their vaccinated neighbors. If Ohioans continue to get vaccinated in the current run of about 10,000 per day, it will take almost a year (over 334 days) until about 75% of Ohioans are vaccinated. Immunization coverage is much higher among older Ohioans than among younger ones. Ohio Department of Health data. Jake Zuckerman graphic Some racial groups areunderrepresentedas well as. About 8% of the doses went to blacks in Ohio, who make up about 13% of the state. About 3% of the doses went to Ohioians who identify as Hispanic or Latino, who make up about 4% of the state. This article was republished with permission from the Ohio Capital Journal. To learn more about Ohio’s new policies, visitwww.ohiocapitaljournal.com.







