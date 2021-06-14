Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 20-26:

June 20: Actor Bonnie Bartlett (St. Elsewhere, Once and Again) is 92. Actor James Tolkan (Back to the Future Films) is 90 years old. Beach Boys musician Brian Wilson is 79 years old. Actor John McCook (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 77 years old. Singer Anne Murray is 76 years old. Home repair show host Bob Vila is 75 years old. Classical pianist Andre Watts is 75 years old. Actor Candy Clark (American Graffiti) is 74 years old. Singer Lionel Richie is 72 years old. Actor John Goodman is 69 years old. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 67 years old. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 61 years old. Sugar Ray bassist Murphy Karges is 54 years old. Actor Nicole Kidman is 54 years old. Alison Krauss and Union Station singer Dan Tyminski is 54 years old. Actor Peter Paige (Queer as Folk) is 52 years old. Actor Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama, A Beautiful Mind) is 50 years old. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson) is 50 years old. Singer Chino Moreno is 48 years old. Singer Amos Lee is 44 years old. Actor Tika Sumpter (The Have and the Have Nots) is 41 years old. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 41 years old. Singer-actor Alisan Porter (The Voice, Curly Sue) is 40 years old. Grace Potter and the Nocturnals singer Grace Potter is 38. Underoath keyboardist Chris Dudley is 38 years old. Actor Mark Saul (Grays Anatomy) is 36 years old. Actor Dreama Walker (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood films, TV Gossip Girl) is 35 years old. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (Superbad) is 32 years old. Actress Maria Lark (TVs Medium) is 24 years old.

June 21: actor Bernie Kopell (The Love Boat) is 88 years old. Actor Monte Markham is 86 years old. Actress Mariette Hartley is 81 years old. Comedian Joe Flaherty (SCTV) is 80 years old. The Kinks musician Ray Davies is 77 years old. Actor Meredith Baxter (Family Ties) is 74 years old. Actor Michael Gross (co-star of Baxters on the sitcom Family Ties) is 74 years old. Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland is 74 years old. Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer is 71 years old. Guitarist Nils Lofgren is 70 years old. Actor Robyn Douglas (TVs Galactica, Breaking Away films) is 69 years old. Cartoonist Berke Breathed (Opus, Bloom County) is 64 years old. Actor Josh Pais (Ray Donovan) is 63. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 62. Actor Marc Copage (Julia) is 59 years old. Actor Doug Savant (Desperate Housewives, Melrose Place) is 57 years old. Little Texas guitarist Porter Howell is 57 years old. Actor Michael Dolan (Hamburger Hill, Biloxi Blues) is 56 years old. Filmmaker Lana Wachowski (The Matrix, Speed ​​Racer) is 56 years old. ) is 54 years old. Actor Paula Irvine (Santa Barbara) is 53 years old. Country singer Allison Moorer is 49 years old. Actor Juliette L ewis is 48 years old. Actress Maggie Siff (Mad Men) is 47 years old. Bassist Justin Cary (Sixpence None the Richer) is 46 years old. Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger is 45 years old. Actor Chris Pratt (Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy) is 42 years old. Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers is 40 years old. Actor Jussie Smollett (Empire) is 39 years old. Actor Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries) is 38 years old. Singer Kris Allen (American Idol) is 36 years old. Singer Lana Del Rey is 36 years old. Actor Jascha Washington (Big Mommas House films) is 32 years old. LANCO bassist Chandler Baldwin is 29 years old. Singer Rebecca Black is 24 years old.

June 22: Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 85 years old. Actor Michael Lerner is 80 years old. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 78 years old. Journalist Brit Hume is 78 years old. Peter and Gordon singer Peter Asher is 77 years old. The Turtles singer Howard Eddie Kaylan is 74 years old. Singer Todd Rundgren is 73 years old. The Osmonds singer Alan Osmond is 72 years old. Actor Meryl Streep is 72 years old. Actor Lindsay Wagner (The Bionic Woman) is 72 years old. Actor Graham Greene (Dancing with Wolves) is 69 years old. Singer Cyndi Lauper is 68 years old. Actor Chris Lemmon is 67 years old. Bassist Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) is 65. INXS bassist Garry Beers is 64 years old. Actor Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead, The Adventures of Briscoe County, Jr.) is 63 years old. Cowboy Junkies bassist Alan Anton is 62. Actor Tracy Pollan (Family Ties) is 61. Keyboardist Jimmy Sommerville (Bronski Beat) is 60 years old. Jesus Jones singer Mike Edwards is 57 years old. Actor Amy Brenneman is 57 years old. Singer Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies) is 51 years old. How I Met Your Mother, Battlestar Gallactica) is 51 years old. Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub (24) is 50 years old. TV pe rsonality Carson Daly is 48 years old. Guitarist Chris Traynor (Helmet) is 48 years old. Actor Donald Faison (Scrubs) is 47 years old. Actor Lecy Goranson (The Connors, Roseanne) is 47 years old. Comedian Mike OBrien (Saturday Night Live) is 45 years old. TV personality Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye For the Straight Guy) is 42 years old. Actor Lindsay Ridgeway (Boy Meets World) is 36 years old. Singer Dinah Jane (Fifth Harmony) is 24 years old.

June 23: Singer Diana Trask is 81 years old. Actor Ted Shackelford (Knots Landing) is 75 years old. Actor Bryan Brown (The Thorn Birds) is 74 years old. Former American Idol judge Randy Jackson is 65. Actor Frances McDormand is 64 years old. Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley is 59. Director Josh Whedon (The Avengers, Marvels Agents of SHIELD) is 57 years old. Singer Chico DeBarge is 51 years old. Actor Selma Blair is 49 years old. Actor Joel Edgerton (Loving) is 47 years old. Singer KT Tunstall is 46 years old. Ghostown DJs is 46 years old. Actress Emmanuelle Vaugier (Two and a half men) is 45 years old. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 44 years old. Actress Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) is 41 years old. Singer Duffy is 37 years old.

June 24: Actor Michele Lee is 79 years old. Singer Arthur Brown is 79 years old. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 78 years old. Guitarist Jeff Beck is 77 years old. The Zombies singer Colin Blunstone is 76 years old. Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood is 74 years old. Actor Peter Weller is 74 years old. Dire Straits bassist John Illsley is 72 years old. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson of Black Uhuru is 71 years old. Actor Nancy Allen (RoboCop) is 71 years old. Actor Joe Penny (Jake and the Fatman, Riptide) is 65. UB40 singer Astro is 64 years old. Singer-keyboardist Andy McCluskey of Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark is 62 years old. Musician Siedah Garrett is 61 years old. Actor Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) is 60 years old. Tears for Fears bassist Curt Smith is 60 years old. Actor Danielle Spencer (Whats Happening) is 56 years old. Actress Sherry Stringfield (ER) is 54 years old. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 51 years old. Actor Carla Gallo (Bones) is 46 years old. Actor Amir Talai (LA in Vegas) is 44 years old. Actor Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project, The Office) is 42 years old. Actor Minka Kelly is 41 years old. Actor Vanessa Ray (Blue Bloods) is 40 years old. Actor Justin Hires (2016s MacGyver, R ush Hour) is 36 years old. Singer Solange Knowles is 35 years old. Actor Max Ehrich (The Young and the Restless, Under the Dome) is 30 years old. Actor Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird) is 28.

June 25: Actress June Lockhart is 96 years old. Singer Eddie Floyd is 84 years old. Actress Barbara Montgomery (Amen, The Women of Brewster Place) is 82 years old. Actress Mary Beth Peil (The Good Wife, Dawsons Creek) is 81 years old. Singer Carly Simon is 76 years old. Keyboardist-saxophonist Ian McDonald of Foreigner and King Crimson is 75 years old. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 74 years old. Split Enz and Crowded House singer Tim Finn is 69 years old. Toto’s keyboardist David Paich is 67 years old. 66. Actor Ricky Gervais is 60 years old. Actress Erica Gimpel (TVs Fame, Profiler) is 57 years old. Rapper Richie Rich is 54 years old. Guitarist Sean Kelly (Sixpence None the Richer) is 50 years old. Actress Angela Kinsey (The Office) is 50 years old. Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger is 49 years old. Actress Linda Cardellini (ER, Scooby Doo) is 46 years old. Actor Busy Philipps (ER, Dawsons Creek) is 42 years old.

June 26: Jazz pianist Dave Grusin is 87 years old. Fifth Dimensional singer Billy Davis Jr. is 83 years old. Singer Georgie Fame is 78 years old. Actor Clive Francis (The Crown) is 75 years old. Singer Brenda Holloway is 75 years old. Actor Michael Paul Chan (The Closer) is 71 years old. Actor Robert Davi (Profiler) is 70 years old. The Clash musician Mick Jones is 66 years old. Actor Gedde Watanabe (ER, Sixteen Candles) is 66 years old. Singer Chris Isaak is 65 years old. Singer Patty Smyth is 64 years old. Singer Terri Nunn from Berlin is 62 years old. The Sundays singer Harriet Wheeler is 58 years old. The Mavericks guitarist Eddie Perez is 53 years old. Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood is 52 years old. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson (Magnolia, Boogie Nights) is 51 years old. Actor Sean Hayes (Will and Grace) is 51 years old. Actor Matt Letscher (Eli Stone, The New Adventures of Old Christine) is 51 years old. Actor Chris ODonnell is 51 years old. Actor Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) is 51 years old. Newsboys keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein is 47 years old. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 47 years old. Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill is 42 years old. OneRepublic singer Ryan Te dder is 42 years old. Actor Jason Schwartzman (Slackers, Rushmore) is 41 years old. Actor Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) is 37 years old. Actress Jennette McCurdy (iCarly) is 29. Singer-actress Ariana Grande is 28 years old.