NBCUniversal CEO at the conference – The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal chief Jeff Shell, CEO of the cable giant’s entertainment arm, said the theme park business is “coming back much faster than expected.”

Orlando, NBCU’s largest theme park, reopened over a year ago and has welcomed more than 11 million visitors since then last month, Shell said. Despite virtually no international attendance, which historically accounts for over 20-25% of participants, the park has reached capacity and reached or surpassed 2019 levels. He added that spending per visitor is generally lower nationally, but the company does not see it now, park visitors “buying Harry potter chopsticks and all kinds of stuff, ”said the CEO of NBCU. “This summer is shaping up to be pretty strong” due to pent-up demand and the company continuing to build attractions, such as a new roller coaster based on Jurassic World, Shell said.

The company’s Hollywood fleet recently reopened at 25% capacity, but Tuesday’s reopening in California will allow it to operate at full capacity. “I am very optimistic,” he said. In comparison, the theme park trends in Japan have been “a little more chaotic”.

Speaking at Credit Suisse’s 23rd Annual Virtual Communications Conference, Shell also said the company has essentially completed its initial advertising deal, calling it “the strongest from the start, I think, probably in the NBCUniversal story “.

“We have seen results in this lead far beyond what we expected to see,” he added, but did not detail specific numbers.

How Much Should Businesses Spend on Content in the Age of Streaming? “The answer to the question is: a lot,” Shell said, adding that “a big enough investment” is important to “be competitive”. But he stressed, “We are already investing … nearly $ 20 billion in our business,” including sports and news.

“We’ve always had the capital and the scale to do what we need to do,” he said, citing the launch of the Peacock streaming service as an example. “So I don’t think we need more scale,” especially for the scale, he concluded.

When asked about the film studio’s overall position, Shell said, “I honestly think our creative standing in our film business is as good as it has ever been” since joining the company. Beyond the current version F9 and the next Jurassic World, he also hailed Illumination and DreamWorks Animation as strong brands.

The movie industry “was constrained” economically and beyond by traditional windows, Shell argued. “We are only in the early days of PVOD”, with signs that it is “not too cannibalistic”, but that it is “a source of additional income” for the studio and its partners. Cinema, however, remains an important part of the film industry, he stressed. And he said the studio decided to launch The Boss Baby: family business on Peacock and in theaters at the same time because he saw a lack of content for the target audience and wanted to be “opportunistic” to serve those interested.

Addressing the growth of streaming, Shell said, “The linear market is going to decline no matter what we do. But many are “too quick to write off the shelf,” which “still constitutes the vast majority of the audience”, and will remain so for a long time, especially for sports and current affairs. So maximizing both linear and streaming content is essential, as in the case of the NFL, he said. Meanwhile, on television, the company “is rewarded with a fairly strong recovery in the advertising market.”

Additionally, NBCU, in the “possibly most important” focus, has made sure to continue developing its content in films, news and sports amid the pandemic. Since it is “the fuel of our business,” Shell said he feels well placed. “I couldn’t be more optimistic,” he summed up.

Comcast is happy with its collection of businesses, including NBCUniversal and the European pay-TV branch Sky, at a time when much discussion centers on whether entertainment companies will need to seek more scale through deals. , Comcast CFO Michael Cavanagh said at a recent conference. “We love our portfolio,” he said at a JP Morgan event, adding that the company has always looked at possible deals, but focusing on their strategic and financial relevance. “We like the hand we have without M&A.”

Shell also discussed the early performance of streaming service NBCU Peacock, which, according to Comcast’s first quarter earnings report in late April, had reached 42 million signups, a third of which were monthly active accounts. He said the streamer is sometimes “misunderstood”, explaining that for NBCU “it is the back end” designed to “complement our existing business”.

Cavanagh recently said that “streaming is by no means easy for anyone” in the industry, but Comcast seeks to “harness our strengths,” including the pay-TV ecosystem, its content library and connections. advertising.

The Discovery-Warner mega-merger has left Wall Street wondering if more deals will follow. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall was among those who questioned whether Comcast and ViacomCBS could “suddenly feel lonely.” Like some of his peers, he had suggested on March 17 a merger of WarnerMedia with Comcast’s NBCUniversal-plus-Sky, noting “investor preferences for more focused business models and the industrial logic that flows from the combination of two large libraries. content to better compete with Netflix and Disney. But most on Wall Street argued that Comcast / NBCUniversal was unlikely to launch a counter-offer for WarnerMedia.