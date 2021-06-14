Announcement of the programming of the concert series at the Meijer Gardens





GRAND RAPIDS, MI The 2021 Meijer Gardens concert series lineup has been announced and once again features an eclectic mix of artists, including The Beach Boys, OAR, Indigo Girls and 38 Special. Members-only presale tickets for Fifth Third Bank’s summer concerts go on sale June 26, and public sales begin July 10. There will be no mask or distancing requirements, which will be lifted by the state on July 1. Last year’s concert series was canceled due to COVID-19. The 1,900-seat amphitheater in the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, 1000 E. Beltline Ave. NE, has general admission seating with tiered lawn seating. All 28 shows start July 18 and run through September 19. Here is the programming: Sunday July 18: Preservation Hall Jazz Band with the Grand Rapids Symphony. Prices are $ 73 for presale, $ 76 for members and $ 78 for the public. Thursday July 22: The Grand Rapids Symphony conducted by Bob Bernhardt, principal pop conductor. Prices are $ 55 for presale, $ 58 for members and $ 60 for the public. Saturday July 24: La Verve Pipe. Prices are $ 35 for presale, $ 38 for members and $ 40 for the public. Sunday July 25: Collective soul. The prices are $ 58 presale, $ 61 member and $ 63 public. Thursday July 29: Pink Martini (with China Forbes) with the Grand Rapids Symphony. Prices are $ 69 for presale, $ 72 for members and $ 74 for the public. Thursday August 5: Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange). Prices are $ 38 for presale, $ 41 for members and $ 43 for the public. Friday August 6: Kansas. Prices are $ 65 for presale, $ 68 for members and $ 70 for the public. Sunday August 8: Emmylous Harris and Los Lobos. Prices are $ 75 for presale, $ 78 for members and $ 80 for the public. Monday August 9: Harry Connick Jr. and his band It’s time to play! Prices are $ 100 for presale, $ 103 for members and $ 105 for the public. Wednesday August 11: America. Prices are $ 62 for presale, $ 65 for members and $ 67 for the public. Thursday August 12: Umphreys McGee. Prices are $ 44 for presale, $ 47 for members and $ 49 for the public. Friday August 13: Mat Kearney. Prices are $ 48 for presale, $ 51 for members and $ 53 for the public. Monday August 16: Shakey Graves. Prices are $ 37 for presale, $ 40 for members and $ 42 for the public. Wednesday August 18: Blues Traveler with JJ Gray & Mofro. Prices are $ 57 for presale, $ 60 for members and $ 62 for the public. Thursday August 19: 38 Special. Prices are $ 53 for presale, $ 56 for members and $ 58 for the public. Friday August 20: The Beach Boys. Prices are $ 68 for presale, $ 71 for members and $ 73 for the public. Sunday August 22: Squeeze. Prices are $ 55 for presale, $ 58 for members and $ 60 for the public. Monday August 23: Ani DiFranco. Prices are $ 48 for presale, $ 51 for members and $ 53 for the public. Thursday August 26: Colin Hay from Men at Work. Prices are $ 45 for presale, $ 48 for members and $ 50 for the public. Friday August 27: Saint-Paul and the broken bones. Prices are $ 35 for presale, $ 38 for members and $ 40 for the public. Sunday August 29: Old Crow Medicine Show. Prices are $ 49 for presale, $ 52 for members and $ 54 for the public. Wednesday September 1: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Prices are $ 52 for presale, $ 55 for members and $ 57 for the public. Thursday September 2: Indigo Girls. Prices are $ 56 for presale, $ 59 for members and $ 61 for the public. Thursday September 9: OAR Prices are $ 75 for presale, $ 78 for members and $ 80 for the public. Sunday September 12: Black Violin with Blind Boys of Alabama. Prices are $ 50 for presale, $ 53 for members and $ 55 for the public. Wednesday September 15: Toad the Wet Sprocket. Prices are $ 42 for presale, $ 45 for members and $ 47 for the public. Thursday September 16: Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo. Prices are $ 65 for presale, $ 68 for members and $ 70 for the public. Sunday September 19: Lettuce with Galactic with Anjelika Jelly Joseph. Prices are $ 45 for presale, $ 48 for members and $ 50 for the public. Presale tickets reserved for Jardins Meijer members will be on sale from June 26 from 9 a.m. to July 9 at midnight. There is a processing fee of $ 10 per order for presale tickets and a limit of eight tickets on orders. Public sale tickets start at 9 a.m. on July 10. There is a $ 5 processing fee per order and a limit of eight tickets on orders. Tickets can be purchased online at eTix.com, which is the preferred method. They can also be purchased by calling 800-514-3849. Doors open and show times vary and shows will take place rain or shine. You can bring low chairs and blankets to sit on, as well as your own food and non-alcoholic drinks. Food and drinks are also sold on site. For more details, visit meijergardens.org.concerts. 