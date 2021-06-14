Cranbrook Celebrates Nearly 90 Years of Radical Arts Education | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

The vast influence of the Cranbrook Academy of Art will be fully on display this summer in an exhibit tracing the school’s nearly 90-year history as a radical experiment in educating artists.

Andrew Blauvelt, director of the Cranbrook Art Museum and one of the main organizers of the exhibition With Eyes Opened: Cranbrook Academy of Art Since 1932, says it took more than four years to research and prepare. The exhibition not only includes work from the Academy’s heyday when artists and designers such as Charles and Ray Eames, Francis Knoll, Harry Bertoia and Eero Saarinen created the work that made the Academy famous, but also other graduates, who have had a national impact on art and design. .






Blauvert with book

Andrew Blauvelt, director of the Cranbrook Art Museum, and his book With Eyes Opened, an investigation of the history and personalities associated with the Cranbrook educational community in Bloomfield Hills. Courtesy of Cranbrook


Julie fracker


The exhibit, which opens to the public on June 20, fills the museum’s 10 galleries and features an investigation of the work of more than 200 Cranbrook graduates, notes Blauvelt. Visitors are advised to schedule internet visits as a COVID-19 precaution.






chairs on shelves in Cranbrook

No other design school has had as many alumni and faculty contributing to the development of the modern chair as Cranbrook. Charles and Ray Eames created innovative chairs for Herman Miller, while Eero Saarinen, Harry Bertoia and Florence Knoll added their designs to the Knoll portfolio. Photo courtesy of the Cranbrook Art Museum


Chairs on shelves


Among the first displays visitors will see is a wall of chairs.

Cranbrook has always been known for designing furniture and chairs in particular, Blauvelt says.






David Rowland stacking chairs

David Rowland and his 40/4 stacking chair, c. 1963. Photo by HOWE / featured in the book With Eyes Opened: Cranbrook Academy of Art Since 1932, “by Andrew Blauvelt


The With Eyes Opened exhibition also features over 275 works by over 220 artists representing the Academy’s different study programs in architecture, ceramics, design, fiber, metals, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture. In keeping with the academy’s interdisciplinary spirit, the exhibit comprises a mix of historical and contemporary pieces, bringing different artistic visions and voices through the school’s history arc, he says.

The exhibit is accompanied by a 624-page limited edition book, which includes a timeline of the school’s history and profiles of 200 artists associated with the Academy for over 80 years.

Historically, Cranbrook was known as a design school, Blauvert says, and its graduates went on to work for large companies such as General Motors and Nike.

But the exhibition also includes galleries devoted to painting, with graduates producing both figurative and abstract works as well as portraits, which made Cranbrook distinctive, according to Blauvert. In sculpture, the Cranbrook artists also used different media to expand the traditional discipline. Another part of the exhibit illustrates how artists from Cranbrook have helped to remake traditional crafts such as weaving, he says.

Cranbrook graduates were also the first pioneers in fields such as ergonomics and DIY in the 1950s. DIY jobs were popular with artists, who were starting to move into lofts in New York and looking for unique pieces of furniture to fill the spaces, explains Blauvert.

Inspired by the Bauhaus model (1919-1933) founded by architect Walter Gropius in Weimar, Germany, Cranbrook’s program and organization were fluid from its inception. Part laboratory, part artists’ colony and part workshop, he replaced the academic method of teaching by professors by apprenticeship in workshops of working artists, emphasizing creativity and expression. individual.






Eliel Saarinen 1941

Eliel Saarinen, pictured here in his studio in Cranbrook, in April 1941, was president of the Cranbook Academy of Art from its founding in 1932 to 1946. He is the father of architect Eero Saarinen.Photo by Betty Truxell / with l courtesy of the Cranbrook Archives


Eliel Saarinen, the Finno-American architect who designed the campus at the behest of founder George Booths, taught there and became president of the Cranbrook Academy of Art in 1932. Creative art cannot be taught by d. others, Saarinen said at the time. Each must be his own master. But the connection with other artists and the discussions with them are sources of inspiration.

At first CharlesEames was a student, then he became a teacher. The Academy did not care about awarding degrees during the first 10 years of its existence, as the students gathered around the teachers in the different studios. Cranbrook graduates today earn a master’s degree, but the form of teaching is similar.

Cranbrook still doesn’t have a schedule or grades, Blauvert says. You are given a studio and you create your art.

From its inception, Cranbrook had an international flavor with students and faculty coming from Europe and Asia. Over the years, Cranbrook graduates have become prominent architects and town planners in modern China and India. Cranbrook graduates were also influential in other parts of the world.

We also wanted to pick up on those stories, Blauvert says.






Studio Grotell at the Cranbrook Academy of the Arts

Ceramist Maija Grotell supervising her students at the Cranbrook Academy of Art, including Harry Weese (foreground), in March 1939. Photo by Richard G. Askew / courtesy Cranbrook Archives


He says another goal of the exhibition has been to collect the stories of women and artists of color.

It has been almost 40 years since the Academy has been the subject of a major exhibition and publication, so With Eyes Opened offers a timely look at the history of this utopian project, whose impact has made it feel way beyond the Detroit subway, Blauvelt says.






With open eyes

“With Eyes Opened: Cranbrook Academy of Art Since 1932” opens to the public on June 20, 2021.


• The exhibition “With Open Eyes” will have ArtMember preview days on June 18-19, with tickets available at cranbrookartmuseum.org/events/artmember-preview-day. It opens to the public on June 20.

• The limited edition book “With Open Eyes” costs $ 125 and can be ordered from cranbrookartmuseum.org/product/with-eyes-opened-cranbrook-academy-art-book.

• Details of the exhibition are available at cranbrookartmuseum.org/exhibition/with-eyes-opened-cranbrook-academy-of-art-depuis-1932.

