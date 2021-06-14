Raveena Tandon and 4 other actors who adopted children

Bollywood Foster Mothers: Motherhood can be an amazing experience for women when it is their choice. However, not all women who want to be mothers want to give birth. Many may choose other avenues such as adoption or surrogacy.

It is not easy for a woman to go against social norms and take an unconventional path to becoming a mother. But several women in the entertainment industry have led by example by choosing other methods than becoming biological mothers. Recently, actress and environmentalist Raveena Tandon announced that she has become a nani in their forties.

Read on to find out more about these Bollywood moms who said yes to adoption.

5 Bollywood Foster Mothers Who Adopted Children

1. Raveena Tandon

At 21, Raveena Tandon adopted two daughters Pooja and Chaaya. It was long before she gave birth to Rasha and Ranbir. She faced numerous judgments for her decision, but was not left affected. Tandon thinks raising them was like “living with two young sisters”. The actor used to visit orphanages with his mother. When his cousin died, he left his daughters behind. Tandon didn’t like the way the guard treated them, so she brought them home with her. She is a strong advocate for adoption.

His two daughters are now mothers themselves and the actor is a grandmother. Speaking, she said in a interview, “Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you’re 70-80 years old. When I took my daughters, I was 21 and my oldest was 11. In fact, we only have an 11-year gap. She had her baby, so she looks more like a friend, but technically I’m a mum figure for her in her life. This is what is equivalent to being a grandmother, so it is like that.

2. Sushmita Sen

The former Miss Universe and actor is one of Bollywood’s most inspiring adoptive mothers. Sushmita Sen adopted her first child, Alisah at the age of 25 and had to face a long legal battle for it. In 2010, she adopted Renée. Sen believes the adoption was his “wisest decision.” It stabilized his life. “People think it was a great act of charity and a wonderful deed, but it was self-preservation. It was I who protected myself ”, she said. mentionned in an interview. Discover Alisah’s essay, Adopt a child But outside of love in the tweet below.

3. Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi was included in Bollywood’s foster mothers list in July of last year when she and her husband Raj Kaushal adopted a daughter. They called her Tara. Taking to Instagram, Bedi sharing, “She came to us as a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. She revealed the news almost three months after the adoption because it is not supposed to be made public until the end of legal proceedings. Bedi says her adopted daughter is naughty, fun to be around, and feels comfortable with her and her family. The couple also have a son named Vir.

4. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a daughter, Nisha in 2017 from the Latur district of Maharashtra. In an interview with Chronicle of the Deccan, Leone said that she and Weber would not hide the adoption of Nisha from him. She will know that her mother did not abandon her but bored her for nine months. But she feels connected to the soul of the girl. A year after adopting Nisha, she became a mother to twins Asher and Noah through surrogacy, defying standards once again.

5. Neelam Kothari

Actors Neelam Kothari and Sameer Soni got married in 2011 and have been deprived of parenthood for a while. The couple decided to adopt the adoption and they took in a daughter. “Sameer doesn’t have a sister, it’s a family of boys. I think girls are the best for their parents ”, mentionned Kothari in an interview. They named their adopted daughter Ahana.