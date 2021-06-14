Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti re-team after Sideways for The Holdovers





Payne’s first film since 2017’s “Downsizing” will be purchased from distributors at the Cannes market.

Oscar-winning writer / director Alexander Payne is set to reunite with “Sideways” star Paul Giamatti for the upcoming comedy “The Holdovers,” which is slated to be purchased on the Cannes Virtual Market. The film is written by David Hemingson, scribe and creator of the “Whiskey Cavalier” series, among other television projects. Mark Johnson is producing the film. Production will begin early next year in New England. Here is the synopsis of the film, according to the deadline, who first reported the news: “Giamatti plays a universally hated teacher at Deerfield Academy Prep School. His non-fans include his students, fellow professors and principal who all find his pomp and rigidity infuriating. Without family and nowhere to go during the Christmas holidays in 1970, Paul stayed in school to supervise students unable to return home. After a few days, only one student remained: a 15-year-old. , a spoiler named Angus, a good student plagued by bad behavior that always threatens to get him kicked out. Deerfield’s chef, Mary, joins Paul and Angus, an African-American woman who takes care of privileged sons and whose own son was recently lost in Vietnam. These three very different castaways make up an unlikely Christmas family, sharing comical mishaps for two very snowy weeks in New England, and realizing that none of them they are only beholden to their past. Related Related Payne last worked with Giamatti on “Sideways”, the 2004 film which earned Giamatti an Oscar nomination for Best Actor and Payne an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. “I came across a handwriting sample for a pilot set in prep school by David Hemingson,” Payne told Deadline. “I called him, told him the idea and he jumped on it. Ever since I worked with Paul on ‘Sideways’, I wanted to work with him again, and this role is tailor-made for him. I still think now like I did then… I hate to use the term best actor of his generation because there are so many wonderful actors. But when I worked with him on ‘Sideways’ I was blown away by his range. As a director, you want actors who can make even bad dialogue work, and he can. He can just do anything. I think it’s a matter of time before he gets his Oscar. Payne added, “The story centers on one child in particular, a real intelligent troublemaker, who is 15 years old and a good kid below. Her widowed mother recently married a wealthy man and she wants to use the vacation as her honeymoon. At the last minute, she breaks the child’s heart and tells him he has to stay in school. Selected this year [to watch the stranded students ] it’s Paul Giamatti, that hated gold and gold history teacher. Eventually the other three or four boys find other places to go and it becomes one to two, but actually one to three because of the cook who stays behind and it talks about the adventures of these three during a very snowy Christmas vacation. in New England. “ Payne’s last film was “Downsizing” in 2017. He also won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for “The Descendants” in 2011. Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

