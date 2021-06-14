As infections rise, England prepares to delay reopening | Entertainment

LONDON (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to disappoint people across England later Monday by saying restrictions on social contact will remain in place for a few more weeks due to the rise in infections from the variant of the delta coronavirus.

The variant first found in India is estimated by some to be at least 60% more contagious than the previous dominant strain. British scientists have urged the Prime Minister to err on the side of caution and postpone plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions in England on June 21. There is growing speculation that the rules will remain in effect at least until July 19.

For businesses, especially hospitality and entertainment industries, any delay in what has been dubbed by UK media as Freedom Day will be a huge disappointment. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber was particularly dismayed at the prospect of a delay and said he would reopen his theaters anyway, a move that risked having him shut down.

A delay will be a particularly bitter pill for nightclubs, as they have not been allowed to reopen since March 2020. It will also likely have an impact on the number of fans allowed to participate in the Wimbledon tennis tournament, as well as ‘European Championship football matches at Wembley Stadium. , which will host the semi-finals and the final of the tournament.

Many businesses, including many pubs and theaters, have remained closed despite the recent easing of restrictions, as the reduced capacity allowed has meant they are not financially viable.

The reality is, we’ve got the troops up the hill, said Howard Panter, 72, co-founder of theater operator Trafalgar Entertainment. Thousands of people have been mobilized to work in the theater industry, to start working from next Monday, and now we are apparently being told: Oh no, it’s not that date.

Mark Davyd, chief executive of the Music Venue Trust charity, called on the government to provide additional financial support in the event of delays.

We will apparently be four weeks before the reopening, but during those four weeks most of these sites could be closed because they are not able to pay their bills, ”he said.

When Johnson first presented the government’s four-step plan to lift the lockdown in England in February, he set June 21 as the earliest date on which restrictions on gatherings of people would be lifted. However, he stressed at the time that the calendar was not set in stone and that all stages would be guided by data and not dates and would seek to be irreversible.

While hosting the Group of Seven summit in southwest England this weekend, Johnson admitted he had become more pessimistic about the possibility of going ahead with upcoming reopenings.

Still, there is growing speculation that Johnson will raise the wedding ceiling after Health Minister Edward Argar told Sky News that couples waiting to be married are very much on the Prime’s mind. minister. Currently, weddings are allowed but with only 30 guests.

There will be a lot of couples who planned, hoped to do it, put a line through, remade and reprogrammed again, he said. Not only does it cost money, but emotionally it is incredibly difficult for couples who want to spend their special day. “

The speed at which new coronavirus infections have increased has increased pressure on Johnson to delay reopening so more people can get vaccinated. Argar said 10 million second jabs would be administered during the month, providing recipients with high protection against the delta variant.

Professor Andrew Hayward, an epidemiologist at University College London who is a member of a government advisory group, said removing remaining restrictions could fan the flames of rising infections. He likened the process to driving a car around a bend without knowing what was going on around the corner.

The UK government reported 7,490 new confirmed cases on Sunday, one of the highest daily figures since the end of February. Daily infections have tripled in recent weeks, but are still down from the nearly 70,000 daily cases recorded in January.

Many blame the Conservative government for the surge in infections, saying it has acted too slowly to impose the most stringent quarantine requirements on everyone arriving from India, which has suffered a catastrophic resurgence of the virus.

Across Europe, many countries, including France, have tightened restrictions on British travelers to prevent the spread of the delta variant. Others, like Spain, allow British tourists to arrive without being required to take a test if they have been fully vaccinated.

Despite concerns about the delta variant, the rollout of the vaccine in the UK has been hailed as one of the fastest and most consistent in the world. As of Sunday, around 62% of the British population had received one stroke, while around 44% had received two strokes.

The government aims to offer every adult in the UK a dose of the vaccine by the end of July. Wales’ decentralized administration said it would have offered every adult a jab by Monday, six weeks ahead of schedule.

The rapid roll-out of vaccines and a strict lockdown of several months have helped reduce the number of deaths linked to the virus in the UK in recent months. Despite this, the country has recorded nearly 128,000 deaths linked to the virus, more than any other country in Europe.

