From Kriti Sanon to Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood remembers SSR on first anniversary of death

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): It has been a year since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly home. And now, on the occasion of her first death anniversary, several members of India’s film and television industry have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late star.

Actress Kriti Sanon shared a collage of her photos with Sushant from their first test look for the movie ‘Raabta’.

“The first time I shot with you .. Our look test .. 2 complete strangers, destined to cross paths, For a film about an inexplicable connection, Based in two worlds … Today, it’s so painfully strange to know that you and I are no longer in the same world. I still feel like that didn’t happen for real. Like maybe you’re still here and I’ll run into you somewhere, ”Kriti wrote.

“I don’t think it will ever sink in. But I pray that you will be happy and at peace no matter what world you find yourself in,” Kriti added.

Kriti and Sushant are said to have dated while working on ‘Raabta’ together.

Kriti’s younger sister and singer, Nupur Sanon, also posted a touching message in memory of Sushant. She shared a photo of Sushant and herself taking a nap together.

“A year has passed … I still can’t believe … Sushi, all I hope is that you are safe, at peace as you look in this picture and smile like a kid up there, ”she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Sushant’s “Chhichhore” co-star Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Shine, my dear Sush.”

Shraddha was among the few Bollywood celebrities to attend Sushant’s funeral last year.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo of Sushant on her Instagram Stories and captioned: “Thinking of you.”

The first anniversary of Sushant’s death made filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor extremely emotional.

“1 year old today … Still numb #OmNamahShivaya,” wrote on Instagram Abhishek, who directed Sushant’s first Bollywood film, “Kai Po Che”.

“Bhai,” actor Rajkummar Rao wrote on Instagram Story, adding a photo of Sushant.

Sara Ali Khan recalled how Sushant was always there for her whenever she needed help.

“Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh, you were always there. You introduced me to the world of theater, made me believe that dreams could come true and gave me all I have today, “” Sara, who starred opposite Sushant in ‘Kedarnath’, wrote on Instagram.

“I still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon, I know you’re there. From Kedarnath to Andromeda,” Sara added.

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who shared screen space with Sushant in “Sonchiriya,” posted a return image of the film’s sets on Twitter.

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who had the opportunity to play Sushant’s loving lady in his latest film “Dil Bechara”, also expressed his love for Sushant on the occasion of his death anniversary.

“A void forever. I miss you,” she wrote.

Sushant’s close friend and TV actor Mahesh Shetty posted a photo of Sushant dancing at one of the wedding ceremonies.

“This is how I will remember you bhai … jab tak yaadien rahengi … mulakaatein hoti rhengi … i love you meri jaan now and forever,” he added.

Actor Karan Wahi posted a video featuring a bunch of his never-before-seen photos with the late actor.

“Memories are all I have of you. My prayers have all I wanted to say to you. My friend, my brother, may you be on your eternal journey and find happiness wherever you are. I miss you. bhai, ”Karan posted on Instagram.

Sushant started his acting career with the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’. However, Zee TV’s “Pavitra Rishta” made it a household favorite.

After working on the series for a few years, Sushant moved to Bollywood and carved out a niche for herself in films like “Kai Po Che!”, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “PK”, “Kedarnath” and “Chhichhore”.

He was only 34 when he breathed his last. (ANI)