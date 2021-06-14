Riz Ahmed backs study finds Muslims underrepresented in Hollywood





Riz Ahmed puts his money where his heart is. The Oscar-nominated actor is one of the contributors to a new study examining the portrayal of Muslims in Hollywood. Ahmed partnered with the advocacy organization Pillars Fund and the Ford Foundation to sponsor the study “Missing & Malaligned: The Reality of Muslims in Popular Global Movies”, which was published by Dr Stacy L. Smith and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. “The groundbreaking study includes a quantitative and qualitative exploration of Muslim representation in 200 popular films from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand released between 2017 and 2019” according to the Pillars Fund website. “The results show the scale of the problem and have prompted this coalition of voices to act to address some of the underlying reasons for the lack of Muslims in popular films.” Despite being one of the fastest growing groups in the world, according to the Pillars Fund, the study found that “less than 2% of the more than 8,500 talking characters in the films examined were Muslims. When films were examined by country of origin, 5.6% of the characters in 32 Australian films were Muslim, as were 1.1% of the characters in 100 US films and 1.1% of the characters in 63 UK films. “The portrayal of Muslims on screen feeds into the policies that are implemented, the people who are killed, the countries that are invaded,” Ahmed said in a statement. “The data doesn’t lie. This study shows us the extent of the problem in popular cinema, and its cost is measured in lost potential and lost lives. In a video announcing the study Ahmed admitted that he was one of the few Muslim actors in Hollywood who could play “non-Muslim or fairly Muslim” characters. “I wonder if I’m the exception to the rule, what should the rule be for people like me?” “, did he declare. “What should be the unwritten rule regarding Muslims, a quarter of the world’s population and their place in our histories, our culture and their place in our society, if any? “ The report also found that when Muslims appear in films, they are overwhelmingly portrayed “as strangers, threatening and submissive, especially to white characters.” Ahmed, the Pillars Fund, and the Ford Foundation created $ 25,000 scholarships for Muslim storytellers to help improve Muslim representation.

