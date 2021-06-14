“Star Trek: Prodigy”: Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas and more join the cast





The first “Star Trek” series created for children has its full cast. Paramount Plus and Nickelodeon announced Monday that Ella Purnell, Brett Gray, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Angus Imrie and Jason Mantzoukas will be the lead vocals for “Star Trek: Prodigy”, the animated series to air on Paramount Plus. Later this year. They will join Kate Mulgrew, who is reprising her role from “Star Trek: Voyager” as Kathryn Janeway. For the first time in a “Trek” series, the main cast is made up of alien species, as these six young characters end up requisitioning an abandoned Starfleet ship and must learn how to operate it in order to survive, with Janeway de Mulgrew serving as their. guide as the ship’s emergency training hologram. Purnell (“Sweetbitter”, “Army of the Dead”) will play Gwyn, 17 years old. Her species is called Vau N’Akat, and she grew up on her father’s mining planet, a sad place that prompted her to explore beyond her home. Gray (“On My Block”, “When They See Us”) will play Dal, 17, of an unknown species. He fiercely keeps his hope for a better future and considers himself a maverick. Alazraqui (“Doug Unplugs”, “Home Economics”) will play eight-year-old Rok-Tahk, who is part of the Brikar species. She is a bit shy and unusually intelligent, especially when expressing her devotion to animals. Veteran actor Baker (“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”, “SpongeBob SquarePants”, “Dora the Explorer”) will play Murf, an “indestructible stain” of an unknown species. His age is also a mystery, but he has quite an appetite for ship parts and an intriguing sense of timing. Imrie (“The Crown”, “The Kid Who Would Be King”) will play Zero, one of the oldest and most unusual aliens to honor the “Trek” canon: they are Medusan, an energy-based species. which has no sex and no bodily form. To contemplate their true appearance is to die of madness, so Zero created a containment suit to protect their shipmates from harm. And in addition to his growing roster of voiceover roles, Mantzoukas (“Invincible”, “Big Mouth”, “Close Enough”) will play 16-year-old Jankom Pog, a Tellarite who, true to form, appreciates a good argument and will often take an opposing point of view regardless of their own opinion, just so that all perspectives can be heard. “Star Trek: Prodigy” was developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters”, “Ninjago”), who are the showrunners and executive producers. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are the executive producers. Ben Hibon is a director, co-executive producer and head of creation. Eye Animation Productions from CBS, the new animation arm of CBS Studios; Nickelodeon Animation Studio; Secret hiding place; and Roddenberry Entertainment are producing the show. Along with the casting announcement, Paramount Plus released several first images from the series. See them below. Brett Gray as Dal in “Star Trek: Prodigy”.

Courtesy of Paramount Plus Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk in “Star Trek: Prodigy”.

Courtesy of Paramount Plus Ella Purnell as Gwyn in “Star Trek: Prodigy”.

Courtesy of Paramount Plus Brett Gray as Dal on the deck of “Star Trek: Prodigy”.

Courtesy of Paramount Plus Courtesy of Paramount Plus







