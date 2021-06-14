From Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas fearing horses to Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaifs Cockroaches and lizards fear Bollywood stars of strange phobias

Phobia is an irrational fear of something that is unlikely to cause harm. People around the world have different fears, and so do the best Bollywood stars. These actors and actresses may seem untouchable on camera, but there are a couple of things they fear in real life.

While some stars fear insects and reptiles like cockroaches, snakes, lizards, and spiders, a few have irrational fears of things like tomatoes, fruit, and even ceiling fans.

Want to know which Bollywood celebrity is afraid of what? Then scroll down to check out our list of 12 stars and their somewhat weird phobias.

Equinophobia of Shah Rukh Khan

It may shock those who don’t know everything about the King of Bollywood. Although he rides horses in several films, Shah Rukh Khan fears these majestic beasts, that is, he suffers from equinophobia. According to reports, the story is that during the filming of Karan Arjun, SRK was seriously injured in a sequence where he was riding a horse, and thus his phobia was born. Since he refuses a horse to approach him.

Deepika Padukone Ophidiophobia

Snakes are dangerous creatures and kill people and animals with their venom and tight grips. It’s good to be wary of this reptile, and Deepika Padukone knows it too. The actress stays away from them because she suffers from ophiophobia, a phobia of these creeping creatures.

Salman Khan Cleithrophobia

While the King of Bollywood is afraid of horses, the Bhaijaan industry suffers from cleithrophobia, that is, the fear of being trapped. His phobia manifests itself when actor Dabangg has to travel in elevators.

Alia Bhatt Nyctophobia

This young Bollywood superstar has Nyctophobia the fear of darkness. According to reports, Alia panics when it’s dark and needs dim lights and somewhat open curtains to sleep peacefully.

Ranbir Kapoor Katsaridaphobia & Arachnophobia

How many of you are afraid of insects, especially cockroaches? My hand will be the highest on the right next to Ranbir Kapoor. The Rockstar actor has katsaridaphobia, which is the fear of cockroaches. Not only that, this Bollywood idol also had arachnophobia or a fear of spiders, I’m not in that category.

Katrina Kaif Herpetophobia & Lycopersicoaphobia

Katrina Kaif has two fears: herpetophobia, aka fear of lizards, and lycopersicoaphobia, aka fear of tomatoes. This revelation surfaced during the filming of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as the Bollywood actress was scheduled to shoot for the Tomatina Festival.

Vicky Kaushal Aquaphobia

Actor Masaan may win our hearts on and off screen, but he will remain miles away from water sources. This is because Vicky Kaushal suffers from Aquaphobia – the fear of drowning. So if you ever see Vicky heading underwater for a scene, be sure to applaud her for getting over her fear, at least enough to get her on camera. According to reports, Mr. Kaushal also suffers from phasmophobia, the fear of ghosts.

Sonam Kapoor Cleithrophobia & Claustrophobia

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor has two phobias Cleithrophobia and Claustrophobia. While the first is the fear of being trapped, the second arises when a person becomes anxious in enclosed spaces. Revealing that she felt stressed out when she was in an elevator, Sonam once confessed that she always took the stairs, but if she had to take an elevator, she would stick herself in the corner of the elevator.

Arjun Kapoor

It’s weird. Apparently, Arjun Kapoor doesn’t have fans in his house and even refuses to stay in a room if there are fans there. According to reports, this beautiful Bollywood brat has aanemistiraphobia, meaning he fears ceiling fans (in his case) of ceiling fans. Isn’t that strange?

Vidya Balan Ailurophobia

Cats are cute little furballs, but not for Vidya Balan. According to reports, Vidya has Ailurophobia, that is, she fears cats. Does that mean we may never see a cat alongside the Tumhari Sulu actress on the big screen?

Abhishek Bachchan Fructophobia

This is possibly one of the strangest phobias you’ve ever heard of. Abhishek Bachchan suffers from fructophobia. Are you wondering what it is? Well, AB Junior is afraid of fruit, so much so that he has apparently never eaten any fruit in his life. Who else has a fruit phobia?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Equinophobia

Another Bollywood celebrity who suffers from equinophobia is desi-now-videsi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Just like Shah Rukh Khan, PeeCee is also afraid of horses and avoids approaching the majestic animal. In fact, it has been reported that she does not shoot scenes where horses are involved.

Which Bollywood celebrity phobia was the strangest and which was the most relevant? Let us know in the comments below.

