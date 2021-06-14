Sushi restaurant opens inside this lantern-lit private park in Hollywood





A new outdoor sushi restaurant called Mokuzai is popping up in an intimate private park filled with lanterns in Hollywood. Chef Te Dong offers an innovative approach to sushi with ingredients such as truffles and chimuchurri made from seasonal produce. Dishes include salmon with dashi ukura, red onion and truffle vinaigrette on a sea scallop lightly seared with pink salt, yuzu kosho and more of this truffle vinaigrette. The park occupies the corner of Franklin and Cahuenga where Cafe Solar and Madera Kitchen operate. Mokuzai opens June 24, with service from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. It’s unclear how long the pop-up will last, but with hot weather all summer long, expect it to last at least a few months. Get more information here. In other news: Langer Deli reopens its dining room after 16 months of closure as part of the statewide reopening tomorrow. Starting at 8 a.m., Langers will serve inside in person again, and it all starts with a ribbon cutting with City Attorney Mike Feuer, Police Chief Michael Moore and other elected officials.

Philippe the Original is also reopening with full hours of operation before the pandemic starting today, with service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Don’t skip the donuts.

Finally, the famous Japanese restaurant kaiseki Hayato fully reopens on June 16 with 14 dishes prepared by Chef Brandon Go. Book a coveted booking here.

the Los Angeles Times talk to restaurateurs who seem cautiously optimistic on reopening.

LA Taco has a featurette on three tienditas who are struggling to stay open in East Hollywood amid the gentrification of the neighborhood.

What Now LA says new beer and coffee spot is coming to Silver Lake called Makisupa by owner Richard Ottaviano. The space will open along Rowena Avenue.

Redbird is pay all the profits of every key lime pie dessert they sell June 16-20 at the Black Lives Matter LA, Suprmarkt, and Redbirds C-Cap LA scholarship for BIPOC students.

Bartender Josh Goldman, who was previously associated with Julian Cox at Soigne LA and was also the sommelier at Ink with Michael Voltaggio, is join the bar team at Echo Parks Bar Cal.

The Parks Finest is working with Danny Trejo to serve Historic Filipinotowns famous Coconut Beef in taco form with coleslaw salsa verde and amarilla califas chili at Trejos restaurants throughout this month:

